Warriors routed by MidAmerica Nazarene

The Midland women's soccer team ended up on the wrong side of a lopsided affair Saturday, losing 8-0 to MidAmerica Nazarene.

The Pioneers came out aggressively and put pressure on the Warriors’ defense almost immediately. Laura Torres scored the first for the visitors in the 12th minute. They would add four more scores in the opening half in the 17th, 21st, 34th, and 42nd minutes on 14 shots.

Midland had just one shot in the first.

After the intermission, the trend continued with the Pioneers putting up 12 shots while the Warriors only mustered 2 attempts. Midland was unable to create any set pieces to help the offense.

Kimberly Hunt saw her first action in net of her collegiate career. She had five saves in her first start for the Warriors.

Midland (2-2-1) will begin conference play with a trip up north to take on (RV) Jamestown (1-3-1) on Thursday. The match is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 in Jamestown, North Dakota.