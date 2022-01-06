Warriors run win streak to five

Midland earned it's fifth-straight win, and first of the new year, Wednesday, toppling Doane 71-61.

The Warriors have now won six of their past seven meetings with the Tigers and lead the series 21-10 since 2006.

Doane came into the contest with the top defenses in the conference, ranking first in points points allowed and second in opponent field goal percentage.

The Warriors were up for the challenge with a balanced offensive attack. Four different Warriors scored double-digits in the game and nine different Warriors scored in the contest.

Midland’s hot offense lifted them to a 15-point advantage by the 6:37 mark of the first half. In the first period, they shot 16-of-32 including 5-of-9 from behind the arc. The Warriors led 37-27 at the intermission.

The second half was a much more physical contest with the two sides combining for almost as many fouls (21) as made field goals (23).

The Midland lead grew to as high as 18 points halfway through the period but was dwindled to just 9 points at the 1:42 mark.

That'd be as close as the Tigers would get as the Warriors fought off the last ditch comeback effort.

Laurence Merritt led the offense with 14 points, followed by Jake Rueschhoff who scored 13 points.

Off the bench, Tyler Sandoval contributed 12 points and 6 rebounds and Ryan Larsen added 10 points while shooting 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

“It was a good ‘business-like’ win for us tonight,” stated head coach Oliver Drake. “In a couple of our wins of late, we’ve had a breakout performance from one of our guys. Tonight, it was a solid team win. Every one of our guys contributed in one way or another.”

For Doane, Yutan grad Brady Timm scored 13 points as the team's second leading scorer.

Midland (14-4, 5-3 GPAC) is a matchup with (RV) Morningside (8-5, 5-3 GPAC) on Saturday.

The last time these two met at the Wikert Event Center, the Warriors lost a heartbreaker, falling 77-73 in the final minute of the game.

Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Fremont.

