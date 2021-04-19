Warriors runner-up at KCAC Invitational

Nunez finished the game 20-for-32 for 201 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. She added four carries for 14 yards.

Kalisek, Thompson, and Spand all caught four passes each and tallied a combined four touchdowns. Spand had 68 yards receiving to lead the team while Kalisek was close behind with 62.

Defensively, Thompson had a team-high 6 flag pulls and had an interception. Jasmyne Jones and Nunez also had interceptions in the game. Kalisek was second on the team in flags with 5.

Ottawa 35, Midland 0

The Braves, who were riding a seven-game winning streak coming into the championship game, extended it with a solid showing on both sides of the ball.

Midland was limited to 199 total yards offense and kept out of the endzone for just the third time all season. The previous two were their first-ever game as a program and the second time was in a previous meeting with Ottawa.

During the first half, Midland held the Braves to just 7 points and was still in position for a possible upset bid. The final 24 minutes though were won by Ottawa as they scored 14 in the third and 14 in the fourth for the win.