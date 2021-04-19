Warriors runner-up at KCAC Invitational

Midland University competed in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Invitational on Friday and finished as runners-up following a 1-1 day. The Warriors defeated the University of St. Mary (39-12) in the semifinals before falling to Ottawa University (35-0) in the title game.
Midland 39, St. Mary 12
Midland took a first quarter lead on a Mikaela Nunez touchdown pass to Casey Thompson but had to rally back after giving up consecutive scores to St. Mary. The Spires led 12-6 following a short touchdown pass and a defensive score with 7:14 left in the opening half.
Nunez connected with Morgan Kalisek for a 20-ard score with just under two minutes to go in the second quarter to even the score at a dozen each heading into the intermission.
After halftime, it was all Midland as the Warriors scored 27 unanswered for the victory. It started on defense as JaNasia Spand picked off the Spires’ quarterback for a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Spand would add to her day on the offensive side of the ball as she hauled in the Warriors’ next two scores from the arm of Nunez. The first went for 15 yards and the second for 18.
Midland sealed the game with a 2-yard pass from Nunez to E’leseana Patterson with 6:58 remaining to make it 39-12.
Nunez finished the game 20-for-32 for 201 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. She added four carries for 14 yards.
Kalisek, Thompson, and Spand all caught four passes each and tallied a combined four touchdowns. Spand had 68 yards receiving to lead the team while Kalisek was close behind with 62.
Defensively, Thompson had a team-high 6 flag pulls and had an interception. Jasmyne Jones and Nunez also had interceptions in the game. Kalisek was second on the team in flags with 5.
Ottawa 35, Midland 0
The Braves, who were riding a seven-game winning streak coming into the championship game, extended it with a solid showing on both sides of the ball.
Midland was limited to 199 total yards offense and kept out of the endzone for just the third time all season. The previous two were their first-ever game as a program and the second time was in a previous meeting with Ottawa.
During the first half, Midland held the Braves to just 7 points and was still in position for a possible upset bid. The final 24 minutes though were won by Ottawa as they scored 14 in the third and 14 in the fourth for the win.
Nunez led the team in rushing and passing with 18 yards on the ground and 164 yards through the air. She was 21-for-43 passing with three interceptions.
Thompson was on the end of a majority of Nunez’s passes. She caught 8 balls for 55 yards. Patterson was second with 5 receptions for 54 yards.
Defensively, Ta’Zhay Wyche paced the team with six flag pulls. Morgan Kalisek was one behind her with five in the game.
Midland (6-9) will have some time off before they take part in the NAIA Invitational. The tournament is slated to begin on May 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. More information regarding the Warriors’ schedule and game times will be posted later.