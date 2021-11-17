Warriors secure 11 all-GPAC selections

The Midland football team hauled in 11 All-GPAC honors the conference announced Wednesday.

Moses Hicks (OL), Trevor Havlovic (DL), Chase Lipsys (DL), and Dalton Tremayne (PRS) all earned All-GPAC First Team honors.

Kenneth Carr III (WR), Jared Quinonez (K), Travis Voight (LB), and Tremayne (SLOT and KRS) earned All-GPAC Second Team recognition. Honorable mentions for the Warriors were: Charles Barnes III (LB), Christian Harmon (DB), Austin Harris (WR), and Callan Phillips (OL).

“Congratulations to the fine young men honored for GPAC All-Conference by our opposing coaches in the conference,” said coach Jeff Jamrog. “All eleven men are well deserving of these accolades.”

Hicks and Phillips anchored the offensive line for Midland this season. The duo cleared paths on the left side for the Warriors ground game and also protected the backside of the quarterbacks. Hicks is a two-time All-GPAC First Team member.

Havlovic and Lipsys wreaked havoc on the opponent’s offense in the trenches and in the backfield. Lipsys lead the GPAC in sacks with 10 while Havlovic added 3.5 sacks of his own. Havlovic finishes his career with three first-team selections.

Tremayne earned three spots on the All-GPAC Team and repeated as the first-team kick returner. He was a threat in the kick and punt return, tallying just under 800 yards combined. On offense, he had over 400 yards in rushing and receiving. He led the GPAC in all-purpose yards with 1,604.

Carr III was the leading receiver in terms of catches and yards for the Warriors this season. He had 47 receptions for 762 yards while scoring a team-high 9 total touchdowns.

Harris was second on the team in receptions, yards, receiving touchdowns. He hauled in 40 passes for 406 yards and 4 scores.

Quinonez continued his kick prowess in his second season. He was a perfect 35-for-35 on point-after kicks, keeping his streak of 69 straight PATs alive. He added 12 field goals, with a long of 43, and added 22 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Voight finished the season with 53 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 interception. Barnes, who battled injuries during the season, had 23 tackles with a pair of pass breakups.

Harmon was a staple in the Midland secondary once again. In his final season as a Warrior, he had 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, and 49 tackles.

