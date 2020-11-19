Warriors secure first win

A pair of freshmen had career-nights for Midland as the Warriors picked up their first win of the season, 83-66 over Hastings Wednesday.

“Number one, we made shots, we hadn’t made shots in our first three games, so any time you make shots everything else looks better,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “The quality of shots we got was much better.”

Freshman Josh Lambert paced the Warriors with 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.

“He just keeps getting better and he puts a lot of pressure on the other team,” Drake said. “He is really patient down there, he’s got a good kind of old man’s pivot game and he is really crafty. Here’s the best part, he just wants to keep getting better.”

As the night wore on Lambert, who scored 10 points in the first 20 minutes of action, was met with double-teams as the Broncos tried to stop the former Auburn, Nebraska prep star.

“I wish we could get him the ball more,” Drake said. “He is going to get doubled and what a great compliment for a freshman and now he has to understand how to beat the double.”

Initially, Midland built an early 18-12 lead with six points from Lambert coupled with four three-pointers.