Warriors secure GPAC tournament bid with Senior Day win

The Midland women's soccer team secured its spot in the GPAC postseason tournament with a 2-1 win over Dakota Wesleyan Saturday.

The win pushes the Warriors' record to 8-4-4 overall and 6-2-2 in the conference. 

In the 25th minute, Midland's Mikayla Chase punched in a header off a corner kick from Arianna Flores to open up a 1-0 lead, which would remain the score at halftime. 

The Warriors did not concede a shot to the visitors until the second half - the Tigers finished with one shot on the day. 

Claudia Wilson added an insurance goal for the Warriors with a 25-yard strike in the 54th minute.

Dakota Wesleyan put their only shot of the game on net off a corner kick, converting the chance in the 67th minute.

Midland outshot DWU 14-1 on the afternoon with Wilson firing four attempts toward the goal. Three of her shots were on frame, including her game-winner. 

Midland (8-4-4, 6-2-2 GPAC) will host (RV) Briar Cliff (11-1-3, 9-0-1 GPAC) on Wednesday in their final regular season home game of 2022.

First kick is set for 5 p.m. at Heedum Field in Fremont. The Warriors are 16-2-2 against the Chargers since 2005, including a 2-0 victory a year ago.

