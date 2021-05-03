Warriors secure top spot in GPAC softball tournament

Midland softball will host one portion of the GPAC conference tournament this week as the Warriors earned the top seed as the conference's regular season champ.
Top-seeded Midland will host Jamestown, Northwestern, and Briar Cliff. In Sioux City, Iowa, second-seed Morningside will host Concordia, Doane and Mount Marty. Play will continue, including bracket championship games, on Thursday, May 6. The Midland and Morningside bracket winners will meet on Saturday, May 8, at the highest remaining seed in the GPAC Softball Tournament Championship Series presented by Cypress Risk Management. The final series will be a best two out of three format.
Midland has already secured their spot in the NAIA opening round as the league champion.
To secure the regular season title, Midland took care of Northwestern in a pair of run-rule wins Saturday.
The wins put Midland at 20-2 in conference and 32-7 on the season.
Midland took the first game by a score of 9-1 in six innings and capped off the day with a five-inning romping in 11-3 fashion.
The Warriors have put together 14 run-rule wins this season and have outscored the opposition 283-132 along the way.
Game One: Midland 9, Northwestern 1
The Warriors scored first as Katlin Anders sent a single to right field to plate Andrea Cespedes. Midland would then explode to a 7-0 lead behind a six-run third inning. Runs came home on a single from Anders, and double from Sierra Athow, and a three-run blast from Keira Painter. Northwestern picked up a hit in the bottom of the inning, but nothing was cooking for the Red Raiders.
Midland tacked on another in the fourth inning, moving the game into run-rule territory after a solo homer from Anders cleared the left-field wall.
Northwestern’s first run of the day came in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to four-straight singles to score a runner from third.
Midland got out of the inning without further damage thanks to a strikeout and foul out.
The Warriors got the run back in the top of the sixth, going up 9-1, and closed out the bottom of the inning for the run-rule win.
Game Two: Midland 11, Northwestern 3
Northwestern saw a brief lead after three innings of play, going up 3-2, but the Warriors responded with a five-run fourth inning to lead 7-4.
The offensive outburst featured RBI’s from Cespedes, Anders, Foote, and Pfitzer. The Warriors were helped out by a pair of fielding errors on the side of Northwestern.
The good times continued to roll into the fifth inning when a double from Prai plated Ali Smith from first base.
Cespedes followed with a single to shallow center field to bring around for a 9-3 lead. Cespedes and Anders joined their teammates back in the dugout when Athow sent one down the right-field line for a two-RBI single to bring the lead to 11-3 heading in the bottom of the inning.
The Red Raiders weren’t able to get a rally started in the inning, going down in order to give Midland the Saturday sweep.
The first game of the GPAC tournament is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christensen Field.