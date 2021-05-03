Warriors secure top spot in GPAC softball tournament

The Warriors scored first as Katlin Anders sent a single to right field to plate Andrea Cespedes. Midland would then explode to a 7-0 lead behind a six-run third inning. Runs came home on a single from Anders, and double from Sierra Athow, and a three-run blast from Keira Painter. Northwestern picked up a hit in the bottom of the inning, but nothing was cooking for the Red Raiders.

Midland tacked on another in the fourth inning, moving the game into run-rule territory after a solo homer from Anders cleared the left-field wall.

Northwestern’s first run of the day came in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to four-straight singles to score a runner from third.

Midland got out of the inning without further damage thanks to a strikeout and foul out.

The Warriors got the run back in the top of the sixth, going up 9-1, and closed out the bottom of the inning for the run-rule win.

Game Two: Midland 11, Northwestern 3

Northwestern saw a brief lead after three innings of play, going up 3-2, but the Warriors responded with a five-run fourth inning to lead 7-4.