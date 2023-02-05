Midland University sent six swimmers to the podium in the final session of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Swimming & Diving Championships Saturday. After the water settled, the Warriors’ men found themselves in 6th place while the women finished in 3rd.

Jeremi Aubin capped off a solid meet with a third place finish in the 200-yard backstroke. He recorded a time of 1:57.31 as he made his second appearance on the medal stand individually. He won the 400-individual medley on the second night of the championship meet.

In the 1650-freestyle, a pair of Warriors made their way to the podium. AJ Walswick placed seventh with a time of 17:15.57 while Mohamed Saleh was fourth with a time of 16:49.60.

The fourth swimmer of the men competing in the championship finals was Alex Goldsmith. He swam a time of 2:17.36 in the 200-breaststroke and placed seventh.

On the women’s side, Midland had two athletes competing in the championship finals of their events. Abby Ertz placed sixth in the 100-freestyle with a time of 54.35. Rianna Mueller had a time of 2:20.76 in the 200-butterfly, earning a sixth place finish.

In the lone relay of the night, the Warriors’ women were sixth in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:46.09. The men also earned a sixth place finish, swimming their race in a time of 3:18.39.

Medal earners (top three finishers) for Midland in the 2023 KCAC Championships were:

- Annamaria Lowary – 500-freestyle – 1st – 5:03.80 (meet record)

- Quinty Rouschop – 400-individual medley – 3rd – 4:53.35

- Jeremi Aubin – 400-individual medley – 1st – 4:07.02 (meet record)

- Annamaria Lowary – 200-freestyle – 2nd – 1:55.15

- Jeremi Aubin – 200-backstroke – 3rd – 1:57.31

- Women’s 200-freestyle relay – 2nd – 1:38.08 – Lily Harrell, Lilli Heaston, Abby Ertz, Annamaria Lowary

- Women’s 400-medley relay – 2nd – 3:59.70 – Lily Harrell, Quinty Rouschop, Annamaria Lowary, Lilli Heaston

- Men’s 800-freestyle relay – 3rd – 7:11.60 – Jeremi Aubin, Alex Goldsmith, AJ Walswick, Mohamed Saleh

Midland will now prepare for the 2023 NAIA National Championships, which are set for March 1-4 in Columbus, Georgia.