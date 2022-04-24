Warriors set four records at Jim Dutcher Invitational

Midland track set four school records at the Jim Dutcher Memorial Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Adrien Patigny bested his program record in the 200m with a time of 21.28, winning the event on Saturday with a legal wind reading.

He won the 100m race as well with a 10.21 but was aided by a gusty tailwind in the finals. In his prelim race, he was able to move his name on the top line of the Midland record book with a time of 10.64. He reached the NAIA ‘B’ Standard in the 100m and the ‘A’ Standard in the 200m.

In the field, Dylan Kucera had one of his best days as a Warrior.

He set new personal bests in both the discus and the shot put, reestablishing his school records in the process. He placed second in the discus with an NAIA ‘A’ Standard toss of 54.90m to begin his day. Later, he won the shot put with a throw of 18.35m.

He now sits atop the NAIA season leaderboard in both events and ranks second in the hammer throw.

Several other Warriors had standout performances, finishing in the top ten in their event.

In the field events, Josh Lewis was sixth in the shot put, throwing 14.99m, while Jonah Martinez placed tenth in the javelin with a distance of 37.23m.

On the oval, Jon Mahoney and Alex France placed second and third, respectively, in the 10,000m race. Mahoney turned in a time of 35:07.81 while France ran a 35:13.16.

In the 1500m race, Andrew Nunez ran a time of 4:35.89, placing seventh. Blake Olbrich also had a seventh-place finish, running a 53.43 in the 400m.

Shandon Reitzell ran a solid 400m hurdle race with a time of 55.87.

On the women’s side, Grace Rettele qualified for finals and placed eighth in the 100m with a time of 13.46. Myia Johnson was second in the 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 12:56.93.

Midland will travel to the Viking Classic hosted by Grand View next weekend.

