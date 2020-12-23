 Skip to main content
Warriors set program record with seven All-GPAC first team selections
Warriors set program record with seven All-GPAC first team selections

Midland football received seven First-Team All-GPAC selections, the most in program history, and had 14 total players honored across the Second-Team and honorable mentions. 

“I’m really proud of our football team this fall while playing in unprecedented times,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “It’s exciting to see so many of our players being honored for their outstanding play on the field. The opposing GPAC coaches vote for the players so it’s great when they recognize their efforts. It is great to see player recognition on the three units of football - special teams, defense, and offense.”

Keenan Smith and Moses Hicks were both named to the First-Team offense. Dalton Tremayne was named to the First- and Second-Team special teams list. Charles Barnes, Zach Acamo, Christian Harmon, and Trevor Havlovic were all named to the First-Team defense.

Smith earned the honor as a running back. Hicks was named to the team as an offensive lineman. This year the Warriors’ offense ranked 4th in the GPAC in scoring per game with an average of 33.1 points. Smith ranked 4th in the rushing yards with 69.8 yards per game.

Tremayne earned first-team honors as the kick return specialist and second-team honors as the punt return specialist. He led the league with an average of 30.4 yards per kick return and was 3rd in punt return average with 10.7 yards per return. He has one kickoff return for a touchdown as well.

Barnes was named a first-team linebacker as was Acamo. Barnes and Acamo each had three interceptions on the season with a return for a touchdown as well. Acamo was the third leading tackler in the GPAC with an average of 9.1 per game.

Harmon earned first-team honors as a defensive back. He helped anchor the defensive secondary once again this season. He had 17 solo tackles on the year and assisted on 4 others, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.

Havlovic earned a spot on the first-team along the defensive line. He was the 6th leading tackler in the GPAC with an average of 7.9 stops per game. He had 4.5 sacks to lead the team.

Second team honors went to Darrin Gentry and Maximus Wold. Gentry earned a spot at wide receiver while Wold was named to the second-team as a slot receiver.

Honorable mentions for Midland were: DeMario Williams (JR, OL), Theo Blum (SR, LB), Crash Woodle (JR, DB), Jared Quinonez (FR, K), and Austin Harris (JR, TE).

Midland went 5-3 this season in GPAC-only play, placing 4th in the conference standings.

GPAC Players of the Year

Offensive Player of the Year - Tyson Kooima, Northwestern

Defensive Player of the Year - Niklas Gustav, Morningside

Coach of the Year - Steve Ryan, Morningside

First-Team Offense 2020

Position Name School Class

QB - Tyson Kooima, Northwestern, SR

RB - AP Ponder, Morningside, SR

RB - Jonah Weyand, Concordia, SO

RB - Keenan Smith, Midland, SR

WR - Reid Jurgensmeier, Morningside, SR

WR - Shane Solberg, Northwestern, SR

WR - Levi Jungling, Dordt, SR

SLOT - Korrell Koehlmoos, Concordia, JR

TE - Garrett Schardt, Concordia, JR

TE - Josh Fakkema, Northwestern, SR

OL - Alex Huisman, Dordt, JR

OL - Moses Hicks, Midland, SO

OL - Hunter Behrens, Morningside, SR

OL - Koryatt Woodruff, Briar Cliff, JR

OL - Mitch Van Regenmorter, Dordt, JR

OL - Christian Schlepp, Concordia, SO

First-Team Special Teams

Position Name School Class

K - Eli Stader, Northwestern, FR

P - Izaak Myles, Jamestown, JR

P - Jaden Snyder, Northwestern, SO

KRS - Dalton Tremayne, Midland, JR

PRS - Caleb Schweigart, Morningside, JR

First-Team Defense

Position Name School Class

DL - Niklas Gustav, Morningside, SR

DL - Trevor Havlovic, Midland, JR

DL - Robert Robinson, Briar Cliff, SR

DL - Seth Maitlen, Morningside, SR

DL - David Kacmarynski, Dordt, SR

LB - Lane Napier, Concordia, SR

LB - Tyler Wingert, Morningside, SR

LB - Charles Barnes, Midland, SR

LB - Zach Acamo, Midland, SR

LB - Riley Heithoff, Doane, SR

DB - Nathan Kabongo, Dordt, SR

DB - Noah Van’t Hof, Northwestern, JR

DB - Christian Harmon, Midland, SR

DB - Josh Miller, Morningside, SO

DB - Jake Lynott, Northwestern, SO

Second-Team Offense

Position Name School Class

QB - Noah Clayberg, Dordt, JR

RB - Carter Schiebout, Dordt, SO

RB - Anthony Sims, Morningside, SR

RB - Konner McQuillan, Northwestern, FR

WR - Spencer Neugebauer, Dakota Wesleyan, SR

WR - Keiotey Stenhouse, Hastings, SR

WR - Darrin Gentry, Midland, SR

SLOT - Max Wold, Midland, SO

TE - Sione Tuifua, Morningside, JR

OL - Darlin Marquez, Northwestern, SO

OL - Jason Hahlbeck, Morningside, SR

OL - Johnny Robinson III, Concordia, JR

OL - Jack Johnson, Northwestern, SO

OL - Mason Williams, Morningside, SO

OL - Cole Bruns, Doane, SR

Second-Team Special Teams

Position Name School Class

K - Brett Zachman, Dordt, SO

KRS - Spencer Neugebauer, Dakota Wesleyan, SR

PRS - Dalton Tremayne, Midland, JR

Second-Team Defense

Position Name School Class

DL - Joaquim Robinson, Doane, SR

DL - Brett Moser, Northwestern, SR

DL - Keyuntea Kinney, Hastings, SR

DL - Vincent Corral, Jamestown, JR

DL - Dominick Warmbein, Dakota Wesleyan, JR

LB - Josh Mrazek, Dordt, SR

LB - Jalen Portis, Morningside, JR

LB - Tydus Clay, Hastings, JR

LB - Parker Fryar, Northwestern, FR

LB - Weston Schultz, Morningside, JR

DB - Donald Garland, Briar Cliff, JR

DB - Peyton Mitchell, Concordia, SR

DB - Jamal Jones, Morningside, SO

DB - Cooper Bates, Doane, JR

DB - Drew Bessey, Morningside, JR

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff – MJ Montgomery (DL)

Concordia – Chase Hammons (DL), Chevy Stout (RB)

Dakota Wesleyan – Sam Kretschmar (LB), Jacob Zamora (DB), Hayden Schmidt (DB)

Doane – Cedric Gooch Jr. (DB)

Dordt – Walter Black (OL), Levi Jungling (KRS), Nathan Kabongo (PRS), Jake Beukelman (DL), Colyn

Oostenink (DL)

Hastings – Jason Bachle (K)

Midland – Demario Williams (OL), Theo Blum (LB), Crash Woodle (DB), Jared Quinonez (K), Austin Harris (TE)

Morningside – Steven Evans (DB), Jamal Albousafi (WR)

Northwestern – Michael Storey (WR), Lorenzo Jones (DB)

Jamestown – Carter Hangsleben (OL)

