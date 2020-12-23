Warriors set program record with seven All-GPAC first team selections

Midland football received seven First-Team All-GPAC selections, the most in program history, and had 14 total players honored across the Second-Team and honorable mentions.

“I’m really proud of our football team this fall while playing in unprecedented times,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “It’s exciting to see so many of our players being honored for their outstanding play on the field. The opposing GPAC coaches vote for the players so it’s great when they recognize their efforts. It is great to see player recognition on the three units of football - special teams, defense, and offense.”

Keenan Smith and Moses Hicks were both named to the First-Team offense. Dalton Tremayne was named to the First- and Second-Team special teams list. Charles Barnes, Zach Acamo, Christian Harmon, and Trevor Havlovic were all named to the First-Team defense.

Smith earned the honor as a running back. Hicks was named to the team as an offensive lineman. This year the Warriors’ offense ranked 4th in the GPAC in scoring per game with an average of 33.1 points. Smith ranked 4th in the rushing yards with 69.8 yards per game.