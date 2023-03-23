The Midland women’s lacrosse team set a program record, scoring 22 goals in a 22-1 win over Missouri Valley Wednesday.

The Warriors also surpassed their win total from last season moving to 3-4 overall while Missouri Valley stays winless with a 0-7 overall record.

Madilynn Edwards and Hallie Gehring took turns finishing inside the net in the first three minutes of the contest. Lexi Wilks added a goal seconds later to put the Warriors up 3-0 in the early going.

Midland wasn’t done as Edwards picked up a ground ball 30 yards out and sprinted towards the goal for a two-on-one fast break. With Ryland Nelson to her left, Edwards drew the defender out and made the in-step pass to Nelson who buried her first collegiate goal in the bottom left corner.

The Warriors took their turns sharing goals and assists as Chloe Harrison scored twice in the second quarter. Looking up at the half, the Warriors had built an impressive 12-0 lead, as they constantly had their teammates in full view garnering 16 assists throughout the game. Coming in, their previous season’s high for an entire game was four assists.

In the third, the Warriors scored seven more unanswered points with Jewell Milliman getting on the board 15 seconds before the end of the quarter. That put the home squad up 19-0 with 15 minutes of running clock remaining.

After conceding a lone goal to the Vikings, Caitlin Bowers and Wilks each received feeds from Victoria Orozco giving her back-to-back assists to end the match.

For the game, Midland scored 22 goals on 54 shots as they outshot Missouri Valley by 49. At midfield, they owned the drawn controls, winning 18 of 25 starts during the game.

Edwards tied her career single-game scoring mark with five goals to lead the way. Gehring, Harrison, and Wilks also matched or set new personal bests with four goals each. Also scoring multiple goals was Nelson who not only scored her first goal as a collegian but also earned a hat trick.

Midland (3-4) will rest briefly before a battle with Southwestern University (8-0) in Fremont at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.