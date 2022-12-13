Warriors shine at times in exhibition loss to UNO

OMAHA - Midland had its moments to shine under the bright lights of Baxter Arena Tuesday afternoon, but Nebraska-Omaha overpowered the Warriors 104-72 in exhibition action.

“The score doesn’t show it, but we did a lot of good things today,” said head coach Tyler Erwin. “I didn’t feel like the stage was too big for them. There was a great environment and for the most part, we handled it pretty well. Proud of the guys competing with a loud crowd here today.”

The Warriors first shining moment in front of a crowd of 4,316 fans - primarily grade schoolers from both the Omaha and Fremont area - came in the opening two minutes where a Jake Rueschhoff jumper and a three from Kobe Shannon got Midland out to a 5-0 lead.

The Division I Mavericks answered with a 10-0 run which Midland never recovered from.

Mason Strong came off the bench to six-straight points to pull the Warriors within five, 24-19, with a free throw, a long two and a three. It's be the closest the game go the rest of the afternoon.

The Midland bench accounted for 39 points as a dozen different Warriors found their way into the scoring column including leading scorer Emanuel Bryson, who finished with 14 points.

“That was probably the bright spot tonight,” Erwin said. “Our starters did some good things, but our second four or five guys did a lot of good things.”

UNO closed the first half on a 29-11 run, cranking up its defensive effort to lead 55-31 at the break.

The Warriors shot nearly 40% in the first half (11-for-28) while the Mavericks were pushing 53% (21-for-40). The leading scorers after 20 minutes were Mason Strong (6) for MU and Marquel Sutton (17) for Omaha.

Both offenses continued their strong shooting in the second period. The Warriors made eight of their first 13 shots (61.5%). Ryan Larsen, who finished with 11 points, knocked down four shots in the first nine minutes, including one from behind the arc.

A 20-8 run by Midland through the middle portion of the second half pulled the Warriors within 17, 78-61, with 7:47 to play. The run was a balanced effort with five players scoring four points over the nearly seven-minute run. Dominic Humm, Samuel Mailloux, Michael Harding, Bryson, and Larsen all had a hand in the streak.

“Our biggest talk over the last 24 hours was the floor is still 94-feet and the hoop is ten feet,” Erwin said. “We’re not coming to play afraid or scared and if you’re coming to play afraid or scared, you can sit next to me. I wanted them to play free and easy and we did that tonight. Now could we have made a few more shots and had a few better possessions, yes, but we weren’t going to play scared.”

Omaha responded with a 20-10 run to halt any ideas of a Warriors’ comeback. During the stretch, they hit three from a long distance and a total of 7-of-8 from the floor. Midland played within eight points in the second half, 49-41.

UNO’s Marquel Sutton led all scorers with 29 points and Kyle Luedtke with 21, knocking down seven of his eight three-point attempts. Former Bergan standout Grant Frickenstein was fouled on his only shot attempt in three minutes of action, sinking one of two free throws. He also had a steal.

The game marked the return to Baxter Arena for both Erwin and former Fremont and Maverick standout Mitch Hahn. Both are in their first year with the Midland program.

Erwin said the emotions of making the homecoming trip caught up with him Monday night during Midland's walk-through at Baxter Arena, "but once the ball was tip, it was all basketball."

"Driving to the arena and going into the opposite locker room, it kind of hit me today," the former 13-year assistant for the Mavericks said.

Midland (4-9) will return to their regular season slate with a road game at 7 p.m. Saturday against Dakota State (5-6).

Earlier this season, the Trojans edged the Warriors 63-61 during the DSU Classic.