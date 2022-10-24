Warriors shutout Dakota Wesleyan

The Midland men's soccer team tallied a 2-0 win over Dakota Wesleyan Saturday.

The Warriors' Thomas Crawford found the back of the net in the sixth minute for the lone goal Midland would need.

Crawford assisted on the next Midland goal in the 29th minute, sending in a corner kick which found the head of Dawson Butcher for a goal.

Despite playing the final 20 minutes down a man, Midland held Dakota Wesleyan to just two shots in the second half and three total, out shooting the Tigers 20-3, with nine attempts on frame. Midland also held a large margin in set pieces off corner kicks, 8-2.

In goal, Matthew Rici played the full 90 minutes and earned a clean slate. He had two saves on the day, bringing his season total to 28.

The victory improves Midland’s record to 8-4-4 overall and 3-3-2 in the conference. DWU falls to 3-11-1 on the season and 2-7-0 in the GPAC.

Midland will play its final home game of the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Heedum Field against Briar Cliff (4-7-5, 2-3-4 GPAC).