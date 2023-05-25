Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The No. 10 seed Midland softball squad was shutout by No. 7 Marian in the opening game of the NAIA World Series Wednesday morning in Columbus, Georgia.

The Warriors were held to five hits with one error in the field while Marian tallied its two runs on four hits with an error as well.

The Knights broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third, swiping home on a double steal with runners on the corners to take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Knights' doubled their lead with a solo shot home run to open up a 2-0 advantage.

Aliyah Rincon went the distance in the circle for Midland, striking out eight and walking three in the loss.

Roni Foote and Alexis Page both notched doubles for the Warriors' two extra base hits in the game.

Midland (39-14) will play Friday morning for a chance to keep its season alive. The Warriors will take the diamond at noon (CT) against the loser of the University of the Cumberland and the University of Science & Arts. Those teams face each other in the final game of day one in Columbus, Georgia.