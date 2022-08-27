Warriors smash No. 1 Spartans

For the second straight season, it was No. 5 Midland that handed the No. 1 Missouri Baptist an early season loss, taking down the top-ranked Spartans in straight sets (26-24, 25-16, 25-12) over the defending national champions to improve to 6-1 on the season.

“I am really proud of our players today. They played at a really high level against a program that I have tremendous respect for,” stated head coach Paul Giesselmann after the match. “We were very low-error today and played team defense at a level we expect to see at the National Tournament. Everyone played great, but I thought Brook [Fredrickson] played the best match of her career. We need to keep focused on getting better because next week will be another set of challenges."

The opening set was a slugfest between the two squads. They traded points up to a 13-13 tie before a 4-0 run by the Warriors to take the edge midway through. A timeout by the Spartans stopped the run by a 4-1 run ensued to make it 21-15 in favor of Midland.

Missouri Baptist wasn’t going to go down easy though. They rallied back to send the game to extras with a 5-1 run making it 24-24. Back-to-back kills by Lauren Williams sealed the set for the visitors, 26-24.

In the first set, Midland hit .191 on the attack while Missouri Baptist posted a .205 percentage. Hope Leimbach led a balanced attack that had five players with two or more successful attacks. Taliyah Flores had five while Brooke Fredrickson and the aforementioned Williams had three each.

Energy from the set one win spilled over into the second as the Warriors jumped out to an 8-1 lead. It grew to 16-4 with MBU burning both of their allotted timeouts in the early going. Despite several substitutions, looking for a spark of their own, the Spartans couldn’t recover from the big hole as MU won 25-16.

With a two-set lead, Midland didn’t back off against the ever-dangerous Missouri Baptist. They scored the first six points and raced out to a 9-3 advantage. After their hot start for the second straight set, the Warriors cruised to the clinching win. For good measure, they capped it off with a 6-0 run to close out the match, 25-12.

The trio of Flores, Fredrickson, and Williams led the attack orchestrated by Leimbach, who had 35 assists. Taliyah had a team-high 14 kills while Brooke and Lauren each had 11.

Defensively, Delanie Vallinch had 22 digs and eclipsed the 500 mark for her career. Fredrickson had 10 digs from her spot for her second straight double-double. At the net, Midland had a big day with eight blocks. Abbey Ringler had a hand in five of them, including one solo stop.