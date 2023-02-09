The Midland women secured their first win of 2023 Wednesday night, taking down College of Saint Mary 75-60, ending an 11-game losing streak.

It was the Warriors' first home win of the season.

Midland trailed 16-12 lead after the first period.

Coming out of the break, Midland opened up the second with a 5-0 run to regain the lead. CSM responded and the teams traded baskets through most of the second. With the Flames up three, 24-21, Gabby Beauperthuy scored a layup and then Sam Shepard nailed a three-pointer to put the Warriors in front.

The Warriors would hold to the lead the rest of the half and took a 31-29 score into the intermission.

After the break, Erin Prusa got the Warriors started in the third with a layup and a free throw. The Flames battled back but were never able to go on a run as the Midland defense picked up. An 8-0 run put Midland up 47-38.

Emma Shepard made the margin double-digits with a basket and free throw with 3:42 on the third quarter clock. A three-pointer from CSM in the final minute made the score 57-49 after three.

A scoring drought of over three minutes in the fourth by the Flames allowed Midland’s lead grow to as many as 16.

For the game, Midland shot 25-for-48 (52.1%), while CSM was limited to 22-for-58 (37.9%). The Warriors held a slight lead in rebounds, 36-33, and saw 28 points from their bench.

Leading the team in scoring with 16 points were Sam Shepard and Prusa. Emma Shepard and Gabby Beauperthuy followed close behind with nine points each.

Midland (4-20, 2-16 GPAC) will host their final home game of the season on Saturday when Dakota Wesleyan (18-7, 12-7) comes to town.

The conference matchup is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on February 11. After the game, the Warriors will honor their 2023 seniors.