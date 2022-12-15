Warriors snap losing skid 68-57 against College of Saint Mary

For the first time since early November, the Midland women's basketball team is coming home with a win.

The Warriors secured its first GPAC win of the year 69-57 over the College of Saint Mary Wednesday night.

“We needed this," said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. "We’ve been grinding away and we’ve had a couple of games where we’ve been in it going into the fourth quarter. We played really well, especially in the second quarter. We got after it defensively at the end of the second, which was nice to see.

Midland improves its record to 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the conference. CSM falls to an identical record of 3-9 and 1-7 in the GPAC.

The Warriors went on a 13-2 run to seize control of the contest. Emma Shepard had a large chunk of the scoring with seven points in the quarter. The Warriors led 16-8 after the first quarter.

Midland, holding a 26-20 lead in the second quarter, added an 11-0 run to end the half. Sam Shepard, who finished with a team-leading 16 points, knocked down a pair of three's to fuel the run, allowing the Warriors to take a 40-20 lead into the locker room.

Midland was held to just 10 points in the third quarter, seeing their lead slip from 20 points to 10, 50-40, going into the fourth quarter.

The Flames’ comeback attempt brought them to within nine points (62-53) with 2:23 to go, but their chances of a rally were extinguished by the Warriors. Rubie Klausen and Lexi Kraft both hit a pair of free throws to push the lead back to double-digits. Kraft put the final embers out with a corner three-pointer.

Kraft joined Shepard in double figures with 10, while six others scored six or more in the balanced attack.

Klausen led the team with rebounds and tied for the high assist total. Joining her with a pair of assists were Erin Prusa, Emma Shepard, and Asia Bryant.

Midland (3-9) will take a short holiday break before traveling to California for a pair of games. The Warrior will travel to Atherton to take on Menlo (5-6) and then face William Jessup (8-5) two days after. The first game of the road trip is scheduled for Dec. 28 with a 4 p.m. (CT) tipoff.