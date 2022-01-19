 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors snap losing skid against Mount Marty

Midland's Peyton Wingert works around a defender in the first half of the Warriors XX-XX win over Mount Marty Wednesday. The win snaps a four-game losing skid.

Midland snapped a four-game losing skid with a 63-52 win over Mounty Marty Wednesday at the Wilkert Event Center. 

"We definitely needed a win, we've been struggling," said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. "To come out and get a win today helps build some confidence. We made a couple changes both offensive and defensively and gone back to our roots."

The Warriors conquered their shooting woes for an evening, making 42.9% of their shots from the field - their second best shooting percentage in the last six games. 

Peyton Wingert led the Warriors is scoring with 21 points, surpassing the 20 point mark for the fifth time this season. 

"The last week or so we've worked on getting Peyton a few more looks on the perimeter," Gilbert said. 

Erin Prusa joined Wingert in the double-figures with 12 points and 10 rebounds. 

Prusa scored nine of her dozen in the opening quarter as Midland jumped out to a 18-9 lead. 

"She did a nice job early," Gilbert said. 

The Warriors maintained it's lead through halftime, going into the locker room up 34-19. 

Mount Marty chipped away slightly at Midland's lead in the third frame, outscoring the Warriors 17-11 to trim the lead to 45-36. 

The Lancers got as close as seven twice in the final quarter, but a 6-0 run by Midland fueled by a bucket and a free throw from Wingert and a triple by Kennedy Darner, who finished nine, returned the Warriors' lead to double-figures. 

Lexi Kraft also added 11 points for Midland. 

The Warriors remain at home for their next contest, hosting Dordt at 2 p.m. Saturday.

