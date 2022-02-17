Warriors snap losing skid

Midland broke a 10-game winless streak beating Hastings 84-69 Wednesday night on the road.

The victory improves the Warriors record to 15-14 overall and completes the season sweep of the Broncos for the second season in a row.

The Warriors trailed early 15-8 but went on a 13-3 run to take a 21-18 with 9:51 left to play, a lead that they held for the rest of the half.

Coming out of the intermission, leading 39-36, Midland was hot and pushed their advantage to 12 by the 15:44 mark, 56-44.

Midland shot 54.5% (18-of-33) from the field and 41.7% (5-of-12) from behind the arc in the period.

Two Midland reserves were particularly in an offensive rhythm as Emmanuel Bryson and Samuel Mailloux combined for 17 points and 10 rebounds in the half.

The offensive spark kept the Broncos at bay for much of the half and the Warriors secured the 84-69 victory.

Bo Sandquist led the way on the stat sheet with a game-high 24 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds to earn his second double-double of the season.

Bryson finished with his second-highest point total of the season, 17 points, and Mailloux dropped a season-high 13 points to go with a season-high 8 rebounds.

Next up for Midland (15-14, 6-13 GPAC) will be their regular-season finale against Morningside (14-10, 11-8).

The Warriors are looking to snap a losing streak of ten games in their series versus the Mustangs and hunting for their first win at Allee Gymnasium since 2016.

Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0