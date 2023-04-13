Midland softball split its doubleheader with Hastings less than 24 hours after its marathon with Dordt Tuesday, taking the first game 8-2 before fall 7-5 in the night cap.

The Warriors are now 8-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) while Hastings goes to 7-5 in the conference.

Midland 8, Hastings 2After giving up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, Midland responded with a five-run second inning to secure an insurmountable lead.

Amanda Schmaderer and Micaela Rodriguez reached on walks and then Ari Crafton joined them on the bases as she was hit by a pitch with one out.

Emily Prai came through with an RBI as she reached on an infield error. Then, following the second recorded out of the inning, Roni Foote cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to left field. She would make her way to third and then home as the Broncos committed their second error of the inning.

In the fourth, Alexis Page hit a one-out single to left and then stole second base. After Prai reached on single through the left side, putting runners on the corners, Keira Painter singled the other way to drive in Page and put Prai at third.

Foote came through with the sacrifice flyout to center, scoring Prai and increasing the lead up to 7-2.

Rodriguez would drive in the final run of the game in the 7th as she singled to left, bringing in Schmaderer who got on with a one-out single and then advanced into scoring position via a wild pitch.

Page, who came on in relief in the 2nd inning, went 6.0 innings to earn her second win of the season. She allowed two hits, no runs, walked three, and struck out five.

Hasting 7, Midland 5Hastings started out strong once again, scoring three in the first and two in the second.

Midland countered with a single run in the top of the second as Mia Orduna hit an RBI single that scored Carly Pfitzer who led off the inning with a walk.

Trailing by four runs, Midland started its comeback attempt in the top of the fourth.

Foote led off with a double and then scored as Aliyah Rincon ripped a one-out double to the gap in right-center. Schmaderer hit a single to put runners on the corners just before Hastings was able to get a second out.

They weren’t able to escape the inning though as the Warriors pulled off the double steal as Schmaderer swiped second and Rincon raced home. Page singled to right to score Schmaderer, drawing Midland to within a run.

Hastings finally recorded the third out and then got a run back as they hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning. Hastings tacked on an additional insurance run the following frame.

In the 6th, Page hit a one-out single and then came around to score as Chloe Wasielewski earned a walk and then Prai drove the ball to right-center for a single. That would prove to be the final run of the inning for the Warriors as the Broncos induced a pair of groundouts.

Midland (23-8, 8-2 GPAC) will continue its loaded week with a trip to South Dakota for a pair of conference doubleheaders.

The Warriors will face Dakota Wesleyan (6-23, 1-9 GPAC) on Friday in Mitchell and then meet Jamestown (14-15, 0-6 GPAC) on a neutral site in Aberdeen on Saturday.