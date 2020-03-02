Warriors start conference play by winning three of four against Dordt

The Midland University’s baseball team took advantage of the warm weather winning three of four games over Dordt University to being GPAC play.
Midland won the first two games 8-1 and 3-0 and split the last two by winning 10-2 before losing 14-10.
The Warriors (5-10, 3-1 GPAC) used three stellar pitching performances from Tyler Seebaum, James Scurto and Steven Boyd in the wins.
The Defenders (2-8, 1-3 GPAC) saved all of their offense for game four and exploded for 14 runs after being held to just one, zero, and two runs in the first three games.
Seebaum went a full seven innings for the win in Game 1. He allowed one unearned run on four hits and two walks. He struck out 11.
Dakota Thornton, Austin Hamilton, Matt Abdelnour ended with RBIs apiece. Daniel Perez hit a solo HR in the bottom of the second.
You have free articles remaining.
Scurto also pitched a complete game in Game 2. He struck out 11 through nine innings while allowing eight hits and walking one for the shutout victory.
Thornton ended 2-for-4, both doubles, and an RBI to lead MU at the plate. Peyton Garbers also went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Boyd went the distance in Game 3, going seven innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks.
Gabe Settles went 2-for-3 with a 2-run HR in the top of the sixth. Daniel Perez added a three-run home run in the sixth.
The 14 runs scored in Dordt win in Game 4 is the most allowed in a game this season.
Hamilton finished 2-for-6 with a double and 4 RBI. Darius Johnson hit a 2-run homer in the top of the second and Peyton Garbers ended 3-for-4 from the plate with four runs scored.
The Warriors return to the field this weekend as they play a pair of doubleheaders with Valley City State University on Friday, March 6, and Sunday, March 8. All four games will be held in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.