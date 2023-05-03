Midland softball (RV) notched a pair of shutout wins to start the conference tournament Wednesday.

The Warriors took down Jamestown 5-0 then followed it up with an 8-0 win over Hastings in five innings.

Midland 5, Jamestown 0: The Warriors scored early to put pressure on the Jimmies, putting up at least one run through the first three innings.

In the first, Amanda Schmaderer drove in Carly Pfitzer with a single. An inning later, Aliyah Rincon singled to lead off the inning and then scored on an error by the left fielder as Mia Orduna reached. With two outs in the inning, Ariyana Crafton drew a throw down to second which allowed Kevin Kight, who came on a as pinch runner, to score from third.

Schmaderer drove in another run in the third as she singled to center. Roni Foote, who earned a lead-off walk, scored on the play.

In the fifth, Schmaderer singled with one out and then came around to score as Rincon doubled to the gap in left-center.

Rincon had a strong showing in the circle, going the full seven innings. She allowed three hits and walked three while striking out 16 batters.

Midland 8, Hastings 0: Hastings, who knocked off Morningside 3-1 to advance, threatened in the top of the first, loading the bases with no outs. Midland starter Alexis Page settled in after that with three-straight strikeouts.

In the Midland half of the inning, they jumped out early in the first with a two-run home run by Pfitzer.

The Warriors added two more runs in the second on a Schmaderer single to center. A bobble by the fielder allowed Prai and Pfitzer to score from second and first, respectively.

Page led off the third with a double to right center and then Ariyana Crafton followed with an infield double that ricocheted off the third baseman. With two runners in scoring position, Prai ripped a single up the middle, bringing both runners in to make it a 6-0 score. A third run of the inning would come in as Prai raced home on a wild pitch.

After getting held to no runs in the fourth, Foote ended the game with a walk-off run-rule inducing double to center in the bottom of the fifth. Prai scored on the play after reaching with an infield single to begin the inning.

Page finished the day with four strikeouts while scattering three hits in five innings of work.

Midland (33-12) will await the winner of tomorrow’s noon elimination game as it looks to punch a ticket to the GPAC Championship Series for the third consecutive season. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at the Jenson Softball Complex in Sioux City.