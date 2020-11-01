Warriors start season with loss

Midland's men's basketball team opened its season with an 83-77 loss to Grand View Saturday.

The game was a tale of two halves for the Warriors offense as they struggled mightily from the field in the first half.

It would take the Warriors three minutes and fifty-three seconds to score their first points of the game and they would go on to shoot 27.3 percent from the field (9-for-33) and 14.3 percent from behind the arc (1-for-7) in the first half.

"We were a little out sync tonight with our offensive continuity," said Midland coach Oliver Drake. "We have had some inconsistency with our lineups in practice and it showed."

The Vikings were not much better, shooting 37.1 percent from the field (13-for-35) and 28.6 percent from behind the arc (6-for-21) in the half. A buzzer-beater 3-point shot would give the Vikings a one-point lead, 34-33, at halftime.

The Warriors would flip the offensive switch in the second half and made 17 of their 33 shot attempts and were nearly flawless from the free-throw line (7-for-8). Senior guard Laurence Merritt scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half before having to leave the game with an injury at the two-minute mark.