Warriors suffer first GPAC loss

Midland softball took its first loss in GPAC play Tuesday, splitting a doubleheader with Hastings College. The Broncos took game one, 5-1, and the Warriors took game two, 3-0.

Hastings 5, Midland 1

The Broncos took advantage of several errors by the Warriors to jump out to a 2-0 lead through two innings of play.

In the third, Midland finally broke through on the scoreboard with a run of their own.

Brianna Brabec led off the inning with a single to left and then moved into scoring position with an infield single by Emily Prai. Roni Foote, who came into the day leading the GPAC in RBIs, added another to her season total as she singled home Brabec.

Hastings tacked on a run in the fourth and two in the fifth while keeping the Midland offense at bay. For the game, the Broncos scored five runs but only two were earned. The Warriors had a season-high six errors in the field.

Midland 3, Hastings 0

Midland broke open the scoring in the bottom of the fifth. Mia Orduna got on base with a one-out single through the left side and then Kaitlyn Rickey, who came on as a pinch-runner, stole second base.

After a groundout moved Rickey to third, Ariyana Crafton brought her the final 60-feet with an RBI single to shortstop.

Midland added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth. Aliyah Rincon reached on a one-out single and then Roni Foote hit a triple to bring her in.

Diana Nisbett followed with a sacrifice fly to bring Foote in from third.

Rincon closed out the Broncos in the 7th to wrap up her ninth complete game and her 10th win of the year. The final out of the game was her ninth strikeout of the game.

Midland (18-5, 5-1 GPAC) will take a Saturday trip to Sioux Center, Iowa to take on Dordt (11-8-1, 1-1 GPAC). The Warriors and Defenders will take the field at Open Space Park for a doubleheader set to begin at 1 p.m. on April 2.

