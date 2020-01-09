SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University won just one match in a 50-3 loss to Briar Cliff University in a Great Plains Athletic Conference dual Wednesday night.
Midland, though, handed the Chargers 36 points as they were open at seven weight classes. Of the three contested matches, Briar Cliff won two.
Prestin Vondra was the first Midland wrestler to take the mat. The 141-pounder battled Andrew Shea tough but ultimately lost an 8-3 decision.
Bryson Jensen then fell to Brandon Meyer via a 15-0 technical fall at 157 pounds.
Midland got its lone win when Dylan Buschow, a 184-pound senior from Blue Hill, defeated Jake Leicht by a 4-3 decision to put the Warriors on the scoreboard.
“Dylan performed well and won in a smart and controlled manner,” said Midland head coach Lawrence Nugent. “Prestin really pushed one of the top ranked wrestlers in the conference as well.”
Midland will travel to Marshall, Missouri Jan. 17 for their next round of competition as they take part in the Missouri Valley Open, a two-day meet on the campus of Missouri Valley College.