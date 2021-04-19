Warriors sweep Comets to reach NAIA national championship final site

For the seventh time in eight years, Midland volleyball is headed to final site of the NAIA national tournament after sweeping Mayville State 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-21) in front of a home crowd Saturday.

The Warriors were left out of the dance in 2019 after failing to secure an at-large bid, snapping a streak of six-straight national tournament appearances, and that struck with Midland as they battled through the adversity of the 2020 season.

“It’s been their goal from the day over a year ago when they made the selection show and we were left out,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “That was something that our returning players have not forgotten and they were going to be driven not to just get into the national tournament, but they wanted to get to Sioux City.”

The Warriors only trailed once in the three sets - an opening point kill by the Comets in the final set - jumping out to big leads in each set. Mayville, who was playing in the program’s first national tournament game, was one of the few teams across the national to play more than 30 games this year.

“I was not expecting us to sweep this team because they were playing at a really high level, but I really had a great sense of how we were playing this spring,” Giese