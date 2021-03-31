Warriors sweep Flames in GPAC doubleheader

Midland University softball earned a sweep over the College of Saint Mary in GPAC play on Tuesday with a walk-off 5-4 win in game one and a 16-2 clobbering in five innings in game two.
Midland improves to 15-6 on the year and 3-1 in the GPAC while CSM drops to 5-15 overall and 0-6 in the league.
Game One: Midland 5, College of Saint Mary 4
CSM was able to get on the board first with two runs in the top of the second. The first run was plated off a ground out to second base, and the inning’s second run scored via a single to left.
Midland chipped away at the lead in the fourth inning after a sacrifice fly from Emily Prai scored Roni Foote from third.
The Warriors were able to claim their first lead of the game in the fifth after RBI singles from Bobbi Singleton and Diana Nisbett brought the score to 3-2.
The lead was extended in the sixth inning when Katlin Anders doubled to score Prai from third.
The Flames scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to knot the game up at 4-4.
Mia Orduna led off the inning with a walk, and Prai followed with a well-placed single just beyond the reach of the second baseman’s glove to put runners on the corner.
Katlin Anders delivered a line drive to center to plate the game-winning run. Midland picked up nine hits in the contest compared to seven for CSM.
Game Two: Midland 16, College of Saint Mary 2 (five innings)
Game two seemed to be following a similar trend as the Flames were able to plate two runs on five hits in the top of the first.
The bottom of the frame turned into a 12-run inning for the Warriors after eight hits and four walks brought 16 batters to the plate. The inning was highlighted by a three-run home run from Bobbi Singleton that cleared the left-field fence.
Four more runs came in for the Warriors in the third inning after singles from Anders, Singleton, Roni Foote, and Carly Pfitzer as well as an RBI double by Ali Smith.
Midland held a commanding 16-2 lead at the end of three innings.
The 16-runs mark the most scored in the GPAC game since a 16-8 win over Mount Marty on April 2, 2016.
Midland (15-6, 3-1 GPAC) will welcome Doane University (17-12, 4-0 GPAC) to Christensen field on Thursday for a Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) doubleheader. Game one will begin at 2:00 p.m. with game two to follow.