Warriors sweep Flames in GPAC doubleheader

Midland University softball earned a sweep over the College of Saint Mary in GPAC play on Tuesday with a walk-off 5-4 win in game one and a 16-2 clobbering in five innings in game two.

Midland improves to 15-6 on the year and 3-1 in the GPAC while CSM drops to 5-15 overall and 0-6 in the league.

Game One: Midland 5, College of Saint Mary 4

CSM was able to get on the board first with two runs in the top of the second. The first run was plated off a ground out to second base, and the inning’s second run scored via a single to left.

Midland chipped away at the lead in the fourth inning after a sacrifice fly from Emily Prai scored Roni Foote from third.

The Warriors were able to claim their first lead of the game in the fifth after RBI singles from Bobbi Singleton and Diana Nisbett brought the score to 3-2.

The lead was extended in the sixth inning when Katlin Anders doubled to score Prai from third.

The Flames scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to knot the game up at 4-4.