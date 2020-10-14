Warriors tabbed 10th in preseason GPAC poll

The Midland men's basketball team was picked 10th in the GPAC preseason coaches' poll released Wednesday.
The Warriors totaled 22 point to finish ahead of Doane, who was a unanimous pick for 11th.
Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches' selection to win the 2020-21 GPAC title.
The Mustangs secured seven first place votes. Morningside is also ranked in the NAIA national Top 25 poll, checking in at No. 8.
Northwestern, with 84 points and the two first place votes, was picked second. Dordt was third in the balloting with 78 points and one first place vote. The Defenders are receiving votes for the national Top 25 as well.
Jamestown, picked fourth, had the final first place vote.
Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC, with Concordia claiming the tournament title. The Mustangs finished 27-3 last season.
Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches' could not vote for their own team.
GPAC Preseason Coaches Poll
Place School Points (1st Place Votes)
1. Morningside 96 (7)
2. Northwestern 84 (2)
3. Dordt 82 (1)
4. Jamestown 77 (1)
5. Dakota Wesleyan 62
6. Concordia 57
7. Mount Marty 49
8. Briar Cliff 38
9. Hastings 28
10. Midland 22
11. Doane 10
NAIA Preseason Poll
Place School (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Georgetown (Ky.) [12] 578
2. Mid-America Christian (Okla.) [3] 563
3. Indiana Wesleyan [5] 555
4. William Penn (Iowa) 512
5. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) [1] 506
6. LSU Shreveport (La.) 498
7. Morningside (Iowa) 467
8. College of Idaho 436
9. Arizona Christian 426
10. John Brown (Ark.) 407
11. Providence (Mont.) 360
12. Marian (Ind.) 328
13. LSU Alexandria (La.) 293
14. Ottawa (Kan.) 283
15. Cumberlands (Ky.) 282
16. Loyola (La.) 278
17. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 268
18. Dalton State (Ga.) 257
19. The Master's (Calif.) 231
20. Xavier (La.) 193
21. Carroll (Mont.) 176
22. SAGU (Texas) 161
23. Oregon Tech 149
24. Union (Ky.) 138
25. Antelope Valley (Calif.) 115
Others Receiving Votes: Thomas More (Ky.) 108, Westmont (Calif.) 107, Southeastern (Fla.) 97, Oklahoma Wesleyan 91, Saint Francis (Ind.) 67, Indiana Tech 55, Central Baptist (Ark.) 43, Washington Adventist (Md.) 39, Holy Cross (Ind.) 39, Faulkner (Ala.) 39, Bellevue (Neb.) 36, Indiana East (Ind.) 36, Park (Mo.) 35, Northwestern (Iowa) 31, Talladega (Ala.) 16, Dillard (La.) 9, Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 7, Southern Oregon 4, Shawnee State (Ohio) 4, Cornerstone (Mich.) 4, Dordt (Iowa) 4.
