Warriors tabbed 10th in preseason GPAC poll

The Midland men's basketball team was picked 10th in the GPAC preseason coaches' poll released Wednesday.

The Warriors totaled 22 point to finish ahead of Doane, who was a unanimous pick for 11th.

Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches' selection to win the 2020-21 GPAC title.

The Mustangs secured seven first place votes. Morningside is also ranked in the NAIA national Top 25 poll, checking in at No. 8.

Northwestern, with 84 points and the two first place votes, was picked second. Dordt was third in the balloting with 78 points and one first place vote. The Defenders are receiving votes for the national Top 25 as well.

Jamestown, picked fourth, had the final first place vote.

Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC, with Concordia claiming the tournament title. The Mustangs finished 27-3 last season.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches' could not vote for their own team.

GPAC Preseason Coaches Poll

Place School Points (1st Place Votes)

1. Morningside 96 (7)