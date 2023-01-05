Warriors take down Doane for first GPAC win

The Midland offense remained in a gift giving mood despite the holiday season being in the rearview mirror Wednesday night against Doane.

The ball looked like a white elephant present as the Warriors shared the ball to an 89-78 win over the Tigers - the first GPAC win for first-year head coach Tyler Erwin.

“The guys were pretty excited about it, but I just told them, ‘There are a lot more of those to come,’” Erwin said.

The first-year head coach linked the recent success for the Warriors, who have now won three-straight, to a renewed effort in practice.

“We’ve had some heated practices and those practices have turned over into the game,” Erwin said. “We’ve gotten after them in practice.”

It took five minutes of game action for the Warriors to warm up against Doane as the Tigers built a 9-1 lead. Midland missed their first eight shots of the night.

Jake Orr finally broke the lid off the bucket at the 15 minute, 14 second mark of the first half, sparking the Tigers to a 41-37 lead at the break.

A 7-0 run fueled by five points from Jake Rueschoff, who finished with 17 for the night, tied the game at 14-all.

The Warriors didn’t manage to grab the lead until another burst of points - eight-straight - pushed the home team in front 32-31.

Rece Kissinger provided five points in the stretch on his way to a career-high 12 points.

The junior set career highs in nearly every counting stat in the game, playing 23 minutes as he came off the bench to replace injured starter Ryan Larson.

“There are times in practice where we can’t guard him, so I wasn’t surprised,” Erwin said. “I’m so happy that he seized the moment with Larson being out.”

A three-minute stretch in the second half broke open the back-and-forth action in favor of the Warriors.

Midland rattled off 14 points in five possessions on four three-pointers - the Warriors were 8 of 11 from deep in the second half - stretching the lead to 11, 69-58, with 8:11 left to play.

All four beyond the arc makes were assisted as the Warriors finished with 22 assists on a 33 of 66 shooting effort.

“We’re sharing the ball and that’s contagious,” Erwin said. “Not only are we sharing the ball, but we’re making shots. I feel like this team is capable of making shots and in the last few games we have.”

Orr accounted for 12 of the final 20 points including hitting a shot-clock beating three at the top of the key followed by a steal and breakaway dunk on back-to-back possessions.

He finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the year.

“Everyone's going to talk about his three at the top of the key, but his hustle plays, to dive on the floor and tip it to somebody for a lay-up, plays like that are instinctive and he has that instinct,” Erwin said.

Doane was led in scoring by Yutan-product Brady Timm, who finished with 28 points.

Midland will put its three-game win streak on the line Saturday, hosting No. 23 Morningside at 3:45 p.m. The Mustangs are 11-3 on the year and are tied atop the GPAC standings with a 5-2 conference mark.