Warriors tally seven goals in win

Midland men’s soccer pounded out seven goals in a 7-0 shutout of Presentation College Saturday.

The Warriors, who were playing for the second night this week, used mainly reserves in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) tilt against the Saints.

With the victory, they push their record to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Presentation falls to 1-5-1, and 0-3-0 in the GPAC.

The Midland offense was fueled by three goals in the opening half of play, with Liam Brandso netting the first and eventual game-winner in the 4th minute. He turned on a pass into the box by Gonzalo Bocaz and sent it past the keeper on the lower corner.

In the 35th minute, Elvis Ezendu nearly netted a goal as he fired a hard shot towards the keeper. The ball eventually made its way to the net as it ricocheted off the keeper, into a Saints defender, and across the line for an own goal.

Minutes later, Tomas Pereira found his way onto the score sheet as he headed home a long throw-in from Brandso. The score at the break was 3-0 in favor of the Warriors.