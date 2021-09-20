Warriors tally seven goals in win

Midland men’s soccer pounded out seven goals in a 7-0 shutout of Presentation College Saturday.
The Warriors, who were playing for the second night this week, used mainly reserves in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) tilt against the Saints.
With the victory, they push their record to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Presentation falls to 1-5-1, and 0-3-0 in the GPAC.
The Midland offense was fueled by three goals in the opening half of play, with Liam Brandso netting the first and eventual game-winner in the 4th minute. He turned on a pass into the box by Gonzalo Bocaz and sent it past the keeper on the lower corner.
In the 35th minute, Elvis Ezendu nearly netted a goal as he fired a hard shot towards the keeper. The ball eventually made its way to the net as it ricocheted off the keeper, into a Saints defender, and across the line for an own goal.
Minutes later, Tomas Pereira found his way onto the score sheet as he headed home a long throw-in from Brandso. The score at the break was 3-0 in favor of the Warriors.
After the intermission, the Midland offense kept their offense in high gear. In the 53rd minute, Patrick Long scored for the first time in his college career. He took a pass from Thomas Crawford and got it into the net for at the fourth goal of the contest.
With the near-miss of a score in the first half, Ezendu earned his first career goal in the 77th minute. Rather than trying to fire it through the keeper, he slipped it past the defense.
Five minutes later, Jose Gonzalez joined the party with his first-ever college goal. He latched onto a pass from Mattijs Bezem, popped it up and over the keeper, and into the empty net in the 82nd minute.
With time winding down, Ezendu took advantage of his extended playing time and scored goal number two for him on the night. He followed up a rebound with a strike for the 7-0 Warrior win.