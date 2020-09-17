Warriors tally three goals in win over Jamestown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Midland men's soccer team opened the season with a 3-2 win over the University of Jamestown Thursday on the road.

“It’s been a long preseason and to start the season off with a big three points on the road feels fantastic,” said coach Raphael Martinez. “The boys deserve the win, as their focus and dedication through such a strange time has been incredible. Tonight was a total team effort.”

Mario Bueso, a senior from Honduras, got things going midway through the first half. He assisted on the next Midland goal in the 55th minute as he found teammate Liam Brandso for the second goal of the night.

After a Jimmie goal less than 10 minutes later, newcomer Tommaso Visconti notched his first collegiate of goal in the 78th minute of play. The goal, which was an insurance goal at the time, would prove to be the game-winner as Jamestown tacked on a late goal in the 85th minute of action.

Midland made great use of their chances, with three goals on just eight shots, seven on target.

Jamestown countered with 10 shots, with just half on net. Matthew Ricci corralled three saves on the night as he picked up the win, playing the full 90 in net.

Midland (1-0) will get an extended break before their next game as the match scheduled with Presentation College was postponed earlier in the week. They’ll take the pitch next on Wednesday, September 23 when they travel to Papillion, Nebraska to take on Bellevue University in a non-conference match. That game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start at Papillion Landing.

