Warriors tennis sets win record with sweeps of Hastings

Midland women’s and men’s tennis teams set school records for wins in a season Tuesday with both teams sweeping Hastings.

The Warriors reached 16 dual wins for both the women and men set a new modern-day record for the men, eclipsing their 15 wins from a year ago. The women’s 16 wins are the most as well, with their 2017-18 season total of 13 wins the most prior to this season.

WOMEN: Midland 7, Hastings 0

The Warriors swept all three doubles matches and won in straight sets in all six singles matches for a dominant win over the Broncos.

Ari Lumanog and Chloe Do Lago defeated Theresa Price and Samantha Worthington at No. 1s by a score of 6-1 for their tenth win as a pair. At No. 2s, Ivett Castaneda and Kristina Khmelevskaia took down Emma Markle and Hannah Theisen 6-1 for their fourth win together. Lainie Fanton and Grace Felder picked up their third win as a pair this season at No. 3s, besting Sasha Richards and Jenna Davison, 6-3.

In singles action, Lumanog defeated Price at No. 1s (6-1, 6-0). At No. 2s, Khmelevskaia took down Worthington (6-1, 6-0). Do Lago blanked Markle at No. 3s (6-0, 6-0). Castaneda won over Theisen at No. 4s (6-1, 6-1). Felder was challenged by Richards at No. 5s but still came away with the victory in straight sets (7-5, 6-3). At No. 6s, Fanton held Davison scoreless (6-0, 6-0).

Lumanog lead the team this season with 17 wins. Do Lago and Fanton each have 14, while Felder (13), Castaneda (12), and Khmelevskaia (10) all have reached double digits as well.

MEN: Midland 7, Hastings 0

On the men’s side, it was another clean sweep for Midland as they won every match in doubles and singles action. The Broncos made the Warriors earn their sweep of the doubles matches. Miguel Abete and Ryosei Masuda defeated Josh Sodorff and Zach Sodorff at No. 1s, by a score of 6-3 for their fourth win in five times playing together.

At No. 2s, Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen needed extras to win over Nick Smeltzer and Hunter Royal, 7-5. This season, they are 8-6 as a pair and lead the team in doubles wins. In No. 3s play, Nunzio Thiel and Jeremy Attrill won 6-4 over Hayden Royal and Thane Waite. The victory was their third together this year.

In singles play, Midland won each match in straight sets. Abete defeated Smeltzer at No. 1s (6-0, 6-2). Struffi beat Josh Sodorff (6-4, 6-1) at No. 2s. In the matchup of No. 3s, Thiel won over Hunter Royal (6-1, 6-0).

At No. 4s, Jaime Sion played Zach Sodorff and won in two sets (6-1, 6-0). Masuda didn’t yield a point to Hayden Royal at No. 5s (6-0, 6-0). Neither did Janssen to White at No. 6s (6-0, 6-0).

Individually for the men this season, five players have reached double-figure wins. Struffi has a team-high 16 wins followed by Janssen with 15, Abete with 14, and Thiel and Masuda with 11 each. Sion has 8 wins while Attrill is next on the team with 6.

Up next for Midland will be a non-conference dual with Grinnell on Saturday, April 16 at 3:30 p.m. The Warriors’ scheduled dual with Nebraska Wesleyan on Thursday has been postponed due to forecasted high winds.

