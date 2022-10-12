 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Warriors third at Sioux Falls Invite

  • Updated
  • 0

The Midland men’s golf wrapped up its fall schedule with a third place finish at the Sioux Falls Invitational. 

Preston Carbaugh of Midland placed fourth with a 146 (+2).

Ben Ngelingkong was the next-highest Warrior in the standings, tying for 12th. He shot 154 (+10) over the two days including an unorthodox first-round 75 with nine birdies offset by three bogeys, three double bogeys and a triple bogey. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Rounding out the Midland team were Ethan Blair (155, +11) who finished 15th; Andrew Egan (158, +14) who tied for 21st, and Trevin Cunningham (162, +18) who tied for 34th.

Four Warriors competed as individuals. Tylen Jakub tied for 34th (162, +18). Henrik Hauge placed 53rd (171, +27). Gunnar Ray was 57th (173, +29) and Brady Davis was 62nd (176, +32). In total, 65 golfers competed on Monday and Tuesday.

People are also reading…

The host school, the University of Sioux Falls won the team title with a score of 597 (+21). Northwestern College was 12 strokes behind with a 609 (+33) and Midland was just one stroke behind that at 610 (+34).

Individually, Mason Weeks of Sioux Falls won the men’s title. He shot an even-par 144 over 36 holes. 

Midland will not compete again until the spring with the GPAC Championship, moving to a spring-only format.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News