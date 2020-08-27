Warriors tie for third in men's soccer preseason poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Midland men's soccer team was picked to finish third in the GPAC Preseason Coaches' Poll released Thursday.

The Warriors received 93 points in the poll to tie with Briar Cliff .

Hastings College totaled 120 points for first place. The Broncos garnered 10 of 12 first-place votes. Hastings has won 19 regular season men's soccer titles.

Morningside was picked second with 112 points and two first-place votes, while Briar Cliff and Midland were tied for third with 93 points.

In 2019 Morningside won the GPAC regular season title with a record of 10-1 last fall and posted an overall record of 18-4. Hastings won the GPAC Postseason Tournament and was third in the regular season with a record of 9-2 and overall record of 20-3-3. Midland was the regular season runner up.

The 2020 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship will be held in the spring and is scheduled for May 4-10, 2021, at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia. The GPAC will receive two automatic bids to the NAIA Postseason in 2020.

2020 GPAC Preseason Men's Soccer Coaches' Poll

Place – Team – Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Hastings - 120 (10)