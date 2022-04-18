 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warriors track competes at Jim Duncan Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0

The Midland track and field teams produced 22 top ten finishes at the 45th Annual Jim Duncan Invitational Friday.

The Midland men’s high jumping trio went 1-2-3 in the event. Shandon Reitzell won the high jump with a height of 2.03m while Ty Cooley placed second at 1.98m and Ross McMahon was third at 1.93m.

A trio of Warriors also made their mark in the discus. Dylan Kucera placed sixth with a toss of 44.98m. Josh Lewis was one spot behind with a best of 39.58m and William DeLay was 10th with a distance of 35.96m.

Kucera and DeLay were also among the top ten in the hammer throw. Kucera was the event runner-up with a best of 58.61m while DeLay placed seventh with a new career-best of 51.31m.

DeLay added to his day with the top Midland mark in the shot put. He placed seventh with a distance of 13.67m. Nate Osness placed tenth with a toss of 12.21m.

Rounding out the field events, Gavin Larson was runner-up in the triple jump. He had a best mark of 13.97m.

People are also reading…

On the track, Henri Stöckermann ran the 800m and finished seventh with a new personal best time of 1:55.55.

Adrien Patigny had a pair of top five places in the sprints. He was fourth in the 100m with a time of 10.90 and second in the 200m with a time of 21.54. His 200m time reaches the NAIA ‘B’ Standard.

On the women’s side, Natalie Iacovetto and Sydney Weirich had a fourth-place finishes in their respective events. Iacovetto’s came in the shot put with a new season-best of 10.99m. Weirich’s came in the discus with a toss of 35.80m.

Weirich added a seventh-place finish in the hammer throw (37.26m) and an eighth-place finish in the shot put (10.21m). Madalyn Kelsey, placed fifth in the shot put with a 10.99m toss and was eighth in the hammer throw with a best of 35.95m.

On the oval, Grace Retelle turned in her best time of the year in the 400m. She placed seventh with a time of 1:06.33.

Next up for Midland will be the Jim Dutcher Invite.

The two-day meet, hosted by Doane University, will be held in Crete, Nebraska on April 22-23. Events get underway at 2 p.m. on Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lauritsen Track and Al Papik Field.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Episode 36 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: Spring game recap

Episode 36 Sip 'n Sam Showdown Snippet: Spring game recap

Steve Sipple and Sam McKewon recap the spring game in the latest episode of the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown. For the full episode of the Sip ‘n Sam Showdown, subscribe at http://www.huskerextra.com/SnS. Support the show: https://huskerextra.com/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Bossy, NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders Great, dead at 65

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News