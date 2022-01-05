Warriors unable to match sharpshooting Tigers

Midland erased all of it’s second half deficit, but never pulled in front, falling 83-72 to Doane Wednesday night.

The Tigers put the Warriors in a hole early on in the night, connecting on their first five 3-point shots to pull out to a 15-10 lead.

“Our mindset was dead set on digging in and not allowing them to score from the paint,” said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. “We didn’t anticipate that and didn’t think they could continue that.”

Doane came into the contest shooting 29.4% from three, knocking down an average of 7.6 three’s per game. They had the by the end of the first quarter, going 7 of 9 to lead 28-18..

“At this point in the season, when you’ve played 15, 16 games you rely on stats and they shoot twenty-some percent from three, you stick with your game plan and I thought in the second quarter it slowed down again,” Gilbert said.

The Tigers finished the first half 11 of 18 from deep.

Midland trailed 42-31 at halftime.

The Warriors found a second offensive gear in the second half, outscoring Doane 26-19 in the third frame.

A Karlee McKinney lay-up at the two minute, four seconds mark of the frame, got Midland within a point at 56-55, but still trailed 62-57 going into the fourth quarter.

Midland eventually got the game back on even footing at 61-61 on an Erin Prusa bucket at the 8:46 mark of the fourth quarter—the first tie since 0-0—but never found a way to go ahead of their visitors.

Doane outscored Midland 22-11 after the tie.

“We lacked a little scoring in the fourth quarter and when we made a run, Doane answered it, so credit to them,” Gilbert said.

Peyton Wingert turned in another double-double for the Warriors, tallying 23 points and 10 rebounds and approached a triple-double with seven assists.

Prusa added 16 points.

Midland got plenty of scoring from it’s bench with Karlee McKinney coming off the bench to score 14 points while Kennedy Darner added 12 points.

The Warriors fall to 7-9 with the loss and 3-6 in GPAC play.

Midland remains at home for it’s next game, hosting Morningside Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

