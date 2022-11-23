Warriors unable to overcome early deficit

The Midland men's basketball team fell behind early and was unable to dig itself out of the hole in an 80-71 loss to Northwestern (RV) Tuesday night.

The Warriors faced a 12-point deficit after a 18-6 run to start the game by the Raiders.

The Warriors used a collection of players to cut the lead to single digits, 35-26, before the half. Samuel Mailloux added quality minutes with six early points and finished the game a perfect 6-of-6 from the field.

After the break, the Raiders tried to assert their dominance, but the Warriors went on a 14-7 run fueled by their bench (36 points on the night). Michael Harding led the way with 11 second-half points to bring the deficit down to eight with 10:15 left on the clock.

Mailloux continued to add mid-range jumpers as Jake Orr got in the mix, cutting the lead to five with under two minutes to play. The Warriors started to foul to extend the game, but the Raiders hit 5-of-6 to escape with the conference win.

The Warriors won the turnover battle as they had 17 points off turnovers to the Raiders’ 7. Harding and Mailloux led the way offensively with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Jack Cooper got in foul trouble but was still able to add 9 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

“I was really pleased with our fight tonight,” head coach Tyler Erwin said. “We had kind of a junky first half but in the second half, we were a lot better at scoring. The guys who came off the bench were crucial in this game. It was probably one of Sam’s better games he has ever played. We need a little defense to create some easy offense for us...We keep going against set defenses a lot of the time because multiple teams keep making shots against us.”

Midland (4-5, 0-3 GPAC) will go north to Yankton, South Dakota to face Mount Marty (4-5, 1-3 GPAC) next week. The Warriors will try to earn their first GPAC win of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. inside Cimpl Arena. The Warriors have a 21-8 lead in the series over the Lancers since 2007.