Warriors' upset bid fizzles out late

For 35 minutes Saturday, the Midland men's basketball team went blow for blow with No. 19 Jamestown.

In the final five minutes however, the Warriors went cold, succumbing to a 14-2 run that allowed the Jimmies to escape Fremont with a 78-64 win.

"They are a well established team, they know their identity and we are still kind of figuring that out," said Midland coach Oliver Drake. "You could see they know how to win games and know how to make plays when they have to make them and we are still a work in progress in those areas."

Laurence Merritt, who finished with 12 points and went over 1,000 career points in the game, knocked down a jumper with five minutes, 50 seconds remaining to bring the Warriors within a possession at 64-62.

Jamestown answered with a 9-0 run over the span of the next three minutes.

Bo Sandquist ended the run with 1:39 left, but the damage was done as Jamestown finished the game outscoring Midland 14-2.

Midland turned the ball over three times and went 1 of 5 from the field in the final 5:50.

"We had some really good looks and we turned the ball over," Drake said. "Those are things that are under our control, so we get some of that cleaned up, who knows. We had three possessions there where we just gave them the ball."

After going 8 of 19 from three in the first half, the Warriors cooled significantly, knocking down 4 of 22 from range in the second half.

Four Warriors reached double-digits in the contest led by Colton Uhing's 17 points. Sandquist added 16 points and Emanuel Bryson chipped in 12.

Up next on the schedule, Midland (5-3, 0-2 GPAC) will host Northwestern (7-0, 1-0 GPAC) on Tuesday, November 23. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. at the Wikert Event Center in Fremont.

