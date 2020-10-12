Warriors volleyball earns homecoming sweep

Efficiency was the name of the game early in the second set as multiple Warriors were finding success offensively.

A pair of kills from Flores and Morehouse were followed by a crafty dump by Leimbach. Leimbach’s kill would extend Midland’s lead to 8-3 and forced a Dordt timeout.

The Warriors would go up 16-7 after tough service by Kaitlin Simon created one too many overpass opportunities for the Midland to capitalize on. The Warriors continued to play scrappy defense as another sneaky kill from Leimbach ended a lengthy rally to put Midland up 21-12. A pair of miscues by the Defenders gave Midland set-point, and a kill from Samuelson sealed the deal with a 25-12 set victory. Midland hit a blister .429 in the second set and held the Defenders to a .160 clip.

A Defender ace narrowed the Midland lead to 7-6 in the third set, but a kill from Hiatt brought the lead to 8-6. Moments later back-to-back kills from Hiatt extended the lead to 11-8. The run would continue for Midland as a kill from Hiatt saw Midland up 15-8.