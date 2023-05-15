Midland softball opened the NAIA tournament with a extended affair with Mount Mercy before burying the Mustangs with back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 win.

Aliyah Rincon, who held Mount Mercy to just a single unearned run in the circle with 14 strikeouts, got the ninth inning rally started with a two-out double over the right fielder’s head.

Alexis Page followed it with a near duplicate double to right, giving Rincon ample time to sprint home from second and send the Warriors up into the winner’s bracket.

Things got going as Emily Prai started off the first with a single over the infield. After Roni Foote worked a six-pitch walk, Carly Pfitzer laid down a sacrifice bunt to push the runners up a bag into scoring position.

With the corners in, looking to cut down the runner at the place, Amanda Schmaderer battled at the plate before hitting a hot shot back up the middle. The Mustangs’ shortstop was able to glove the ball but the ensuing throw home was tardy and off-target as Prai slid in to score the game’s first run.

Mount Mercy took advantage of a lead-off single in the top of the third to tie the back.

The Mustangs played small ball with back-to-back sacrifice bunts to put the runner at third base. A slow tapper back to shortstop forced a tough throw that went wide, allowing the tying run to score and the batter to reach second. The Warriors would get out of the inning with just one unearned run allowed.

Neither team could string together hits until the Mustangs started off the 8th with back-to-back singles, though it produced no damage.

Midland (37-12) advances in the winner’s bracket where the Warriors will play either top-seed and host Oklahoma City or Texas A&M-San Antonio game. Start time of the Tuesday, May 16 game is set for 1 p.m. at Ann Lacy Stadium in Oklahoma City.