Warriors wallop Briar Cliff

Midland scored on the opening kickoff and never looked back, throttling Briar Cliff 59-7 Saturday at Heedum Field.

Midland won the toss and elected to go on offense first, but Dalton Tremayne and the kickoff return team kept them at bay as they returned the kickoff 100 yards for the score, putting the Warriors up 7-0 just 13 seconds into the game.

Tremayne was named the GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week for his return.

Jake Ashby and the offense went to work after that. On their second drive of the game, they drove the ball 53 yards in 9 plays to make it 14-0. Andrew Miller rushed the ball in from three yards out for his first touchdown of the season.

Midland would score once more before the end of the quarter as Ashby found Kenneth Carr III for a nine-yard strike with 1:26 left on the first-quarter clock. That finished off a 7-play, 48-yard drive.

In the second, each team was held in check by the other’s defense. The Chargers turned it over on downs twice while Midland missed a 35-yard field goal and was forced to punt.

After the intermission, the Warriors’ adjustments sparked a 24-point third quarter. Carr had an electrifying 74-yard run for a touchdown, Miller tacked on his second scoring plunge, Quinonez split the uprights from 32 yards out, and Ashby found Darrin Gentry on a 28-yard score through the air. Midland led 45-0 heading into the final 15 minutes.

With the game’s final outcome clearing in the Warriors’ sights, several substitutions were made on both sides of the ball. Braiden Ruffin scored his first collegiate touchdown, rushing in from two yards out, capping a 9-play, 41-yard drive. Then, with just under a minute to go in the game, Katon Thomas found the endzone for his first TD from three yards out.

Briar Cliff avoided the shutout with a 39-yard touchdown pass in the fourth.

Midland had a huge day running the ball. As a team, they picked up 380 yards rushing with Thomas eclipsing the century mark with 107 yards on 7 carries. Carr had 83 yards on the ground. Miller had a team-high 14 carries for 77 yards while 7 other Warriors toted the ball.

The passing attack netted 166 yards through the air, all from Ashby. He completed 10 of 21 attempts for the two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Seven different players caught a pass with Quentin Ternus (3 for 25 yards) and Carr (2 for 23 yards) the only players with multiple catches.

Defensively, Midland held Briar Cliff to 244 yards of total offense and stopped them three times on fourth downs. The defense forced one turnover on the day, an interception by Christian Harmon in the endzone, during a third-quarter drive.

Harmon added seven tackles on the day, third-most on the team. The team leaders in stops were Travis Voight and Trevor Havlovic with eight each. They each had a tackle for loss, two of the seven by Midland on the day. Two came from Gavin Radinsky on quarterback sacks.

Midland (4-3, 4-2 GPAC) will have next weekend off before returning to the field to take on Concordia (3-3, 3-3 GPAC) on the road. The Oct. 23 clash between the Warriors and Bulldogs will kick off at 1:00 p.m. in Seward, Nebraska at Bulldog Stadium. The two teams, which have played each other dating back to 1944, will renew their rival after last year’s game was canceled due to COVID.

GPAC Players of the Week

Offense – Anthony Sims, Running Back, Morningside

Defense – Caydren Cox, Linebacker, Concordia

Special Teams – Dalton Tremayne, Wide Receiver, Midland

Conference Standings

TEAM GPAC OVERALL

No. 2 Northwestern 5-0 6-0

No. 3 Morningside 5-0 5-0

No. 19 Dordt 4-1 4-1

Midland 4-2 4-3

Dakota Wesleyan 3-2 3-3

Concordia 3-3 3-3

Jamestown 2-3 2-4

Doane 2-4 2-4

Briar Cliff 1-4 1-5

Hastings 1-5 1-5

Mount Marty 0-6 0-6

Week Six Results

Midland 59, Briar Cliff 7

Dakota Wesleyan 17, Doane 13

Concordia 24, Jamestown 17

No. 19 Dordt 63, Mount Marty 21

No. 3 Morningside 62, Hastings 7

Week Seven Schedule

Midland - Bye

Concordia at Mount Marty

Dakota Wesleyan at (19) Dordt

(2) Northwestern at Jamestown

(3) Morningside at Briar Cliff

Hastings at Doane

