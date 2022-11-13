Warriors win both games at Bellevue Classic

The Midland men's basketball team emerged by the Bellevue Classic unscathed over the weekend, picking up a win over Maryville State before knocking off the host Bruins (RV).

In the tournament opener Friday, the Warriors used a 5-1 run to break a 76-76 tie late in the second half and come away with an 81-77 win.

Midland started off hot with an 11-4 run powered partially by five of Ryan Larsen’s 11 first-half points.

The Warriors committed seven team fouls in the first 11 minutes of the game, forcing head coach Tyler Erwin to use his bench.

“We played a lot of guys tonight with our foul trouble,” Erwin said. “Mason Strong and Mike Harding came off the bench and gave us great minutes and production.”

Tied 21-21 with 6:59 left in the first half, the Warriors went on a 10-0 run as Samuel Mailloux chipped in four quick points during the stretch, to make it 40-31 at the break.

After the halftime intermission, the two teams went back and forth, which kept the lead in double digits for Midland. Jack Cooper’s 9 second-half points were key to the sustained advantage that lasted up until the final six minutes of the game.

With 5:20 left to play, the Comets came shooting their way back into the game with a 10-0 run, tying the game at 74.

Maryville would pull ahead by a point following an and-one layup with 1:11 on the clock.

The Warriors responded with a Jake Rueschhoff jumper and a Larsen steal, which sent Rueschhoff to the charity stripe where he went 1 of 2.

Following a missed three-pointer by Mayville State, Larsen sealed the win with two clutch free throws to take the victory 81-77.

Larsen ended the night with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Cooper and Rueschhoff added double-digit nights with 13 and 10 points respectively. Kobe Shannon controlled 10 rebounds off the rack while Cooper added seven.

Saturday, Midland turned to its advantage in the paint to walk away with the upset four-point win over Bellevue, 66-62, scoring 46 points in the paint.

The two teams battled it out in the first half as no lead was over five points in the first 20 minutes of the game. The Bruins led 27-26 with 3:06 to play in the half as the bench contributed 14 points to keep Midland within striking distance.

Dominic Humm and Larsen got a bucket a piece to go up 30-27 at the break. The Warriors had eight different players with points at the half, and five different players each had four.

The Warriors and Bruins continued to trade shots as the lead never breached six points the entire game. Midland tried to break away with their first 6-0 run of the bout, through driving layups from Mason Strong and Bryson to go up 48-43.

Bellevue climbed their way back with the help of Keenami Maggard’s six points to take the last lead for the home team with 5:23 to play.

The Warriors countered with a 9-2 run on the back of Cooper, as he added 10 second-half points. With just a little over a minute to play, Midland was leading 61-59 as Humm bottomed a dagger three from beyond the arc to give the Warriors a five-point lead.

The Warriors shot 52% as a team with Cooper tallying 14 points, tying his career high. Humm totaled 13 and Strong made 10 points as the sixth man.

Midland (4-2) will start their conference slate with a road game at (RV) Concordia (3-0) in Seward, Nebraska on Wednesday night. Game time is set for 7:45 p.m. inside Friedrich Arena.

The Warriors will look to break a seven-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.