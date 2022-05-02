Warriors win four events at Grand View Viking Classic

Midland track sent representatives to both the Grand View Viking Classic and the Drake Relays over the weekend.

The Warriors produced 15 top-ten finishes at the Viking Classic, including four event champions.

Ty Cooley won the men’s high jump with a height of 2.05m, Gavin Larson won the men’s triple jump with a leap of 13.92m, and Dylan Kucera won the men’s shot put and hammer throw with efforts of 18.17m and 62.60m respectively.

Kucera also placed in the discus with a throw of 47.13m, placing fifth. Teammate Josh Lewis was 10th in the event with a distance of 41.69m.

In other throwing events, William DeLay placed fifth in the men’s hammer throw with a best toss of 48.77m. Sydney Weirich was ninth in the women’s discus with a toss of 34.11m and Madyson Ray placed eighth in the women’s javelin with a throw of 23.53m.

Rounding out the field events, Abbas Muhammad was fourth in the men’s long jump with a distance of 6.48m.

On the oval, Adrien Patigny and Henri Stöckermann both had third place finishes in their respective races. Patigny ran a 10.76 in the men’s 100m while Stöckermann ran a time of 4:05.16 in the men’s 1500m.

In the women’s 1500m race, Myia Johnson placed fifth with a time of 5:16.76.

Grace Rettele placed seventh in the women’s 400m with a time of 1:06.93 and Blake Olbrich placed eighth in the men’s 400m to round out the results at the Viking Classic.

Shandon Reitzell and Ross McMahon were amongst the field of high jumpers at the 112th Drake Relays on Friday. Both cleared the opening height of 2.00m but were unable to advance at the next height, placing 13th out of 27 athletes.

Midland will be back in action this upcoming at the GPAC conference championships. The 2022 Outdoor Track and Field Championships are set for Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7 in Crete, Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0