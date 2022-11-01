Warriors women's hockey takes two from Jamestown

The Midland women's hockey team took both games off of Jamestown in weekend action, winning game one 5-1 and the second 6-2.

The Warriors improve to 8-3 on the season. The Jimmies fall to 2-8 with the losses.

Midland 5, Jamestown 1

Ally Rakowski netted her second hat trick of the season with goals in each period. She broke open the scoring just over three minutes into the first period and then added a short-handed goal in the second. Her third of the game came less than two minutes into the third off assist from Kayla Flannigan and Kamryn Hayhurst.

The trio combined on the second goal with Flannigan scoring and Rakowski and Hayhurst getting the assists.

The final goal of the game came from the stick of Kaeleigh Kachmarski. It was her first collegiate goal and came with 17 minutes left.

Defensively, Midland limited Jamestown to 16 shots on net in front of Hannah Stone. Stone collected 15 saves to pick up the victory in net.

Midland 6, Jamestown 2

In the finale of the weekend, it was a closer game on the ice between the Warriors and Jimmies. Through two periods, Midland held a 3-2 lead over Jamestown despite outshooting them 22 to 15.

Callie Maguire scored the first goal of the contest at the 5:45 mark off an assist from Keagan Shearer. Hayhurst tacked on a second of the opening period at the 15:47 mark off a feed from Flannigan.

After the intermission, Jamestown broke through into the scoring column with a goal midway through.

Midland countered with a goal from Rakowski from Hayhurst and Flannigan at the 14:31 mark. The Jimmies would pull back within a goal in the final minutes, making it a 3-2 game after 40 minutes of play.

Thirty-five seconds into the third period, Rakowski scored her second goal of the game off a pass from Karenna Grothmann.

A power-play goal by Flannigan five minutes later, put the game out of reach, with Maguire and Shearer assisting.

The final goal of the afternoon came from Kaeleigh Kachmarski off a pass from Grace Halvorson.

The Warriors outshot the Jimmies 35-23 in the game. Kayla Bailey picked in the win in net, stopping 21 of the Jimmies’ attempts that reached her level.

Midland (8-3) will be back on home ice this week with three games on tap. The Warriors will host Maryville (4-4-2) on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. before a two-game series with Massachusetts (2-4) on Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (noon).