Warriors' women's hockey wins season opener

The Midland women’s hockey program opened the 2021-2022 season with a two-game series against Indiana Tech, wining 3-1 in the first game of the year before battling to a 1-1 draw Saturday.

Midland 3, Indiana Tech 1

The Warriors wasted little time earning their first goals of the season as they found the back of the net twice in the opening period.

Kamryn Hayhurst began the scoring for the Warriors with a strong slapshot into the goal after a pass from Paige Glover.

Five minutes later, Allison Conybear went coast to coast before firing the puck into the top right corner of the goal to take a 2-0 advantage.

After a scoreless second period, the Warriors got back added more insurance to their lead when Hayhurst set up Allison Rakowski for a goal early in the third period.

Warriors goalie Hannah Stone mostly survived a flurry of shots in the third period as Indiana Tech mustered 12 shots on goal and earned two power-play opportunities. Stone did allow a late consolation goal but finished with 23 saves on the night.

Midland 1, Indiana Tech 1