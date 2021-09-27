Warriors' women's hockey wins season opener

The Midland women’s hockey program opened the 2021-2022 season with a two-game series against Indiana Tech, wining 3-1 in the first game of the year before battling to a 1-1 draw Saturday.
Midland 3, Indiana Tech 1
The Warriors wasted little time earning their first goals of the season as they found the back of the net twice in the opening period.
Kamryn Hayhurst began the scoring for the Warriors with a strong slapshot into the goal after a pass from Paige Glover.
Five minutes later, Allison Conybear went coast to coast before firing the puck into the top right corner of the goal to take a 2-0 advantage.
After a scoreless second period, the Warriors got back added more insurance to their lead when Hayhurst set up Allison Rakowski for a goal early in the third period.
Warriors goalie Hannah Stone mostly survived a flurry of shots in the third period as Indiana Tech mustered 12 shots on goal and earned two power-play opportunities. Stone did allow a late consolation goal but finished with 23 saves on the night.
Midland 1, Indiana Tech 1
The second meeting proved to be much more of a defensive battle with the two sides combining for a total of 30 penalty minutes and 15 infractions.
Indiana Tech broke the draw in the second period with a goal from Brooklynn Moore at the 12:42 mark.
It would take over 20 minutes of game time, but the Warriors did provide a response as Maxine Mass found Madison Miller in a scoring position during a power play to even the game at the 12:03 mark of the third period.
Hannah Stone went the distance in goal for the Warriors, recording 19 saves.
Midland (1-0-1) has its first road trip of the season as the Warriors travel to face Minot State University (0-0-0) on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.