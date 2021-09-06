Warriors wrap up non-conference slate undefeated

No. 3 Midland volleyball wrapped up the non-conference portion of its schedule with a pair of sweeps Saturday to finish out the Labor Day Classi.
The Warriors won in straight sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-17) over William Jessup University and then defeated (RV) Columbia College in a similar fashion (25-21, 25-21, 25-20).
Midland is now 13-0 on the year, the best start to a season since 2016 in which the Warriors started the year with 17-straight wins.
“When I put this non-conference schedule together, I wanted to challenge our girls and give them opportunities to create great moments," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "They certainly did that going 13-0. Now the challenge is to refocus as we get into the full GPAC schedule."
Midland 3, William Jessup 0
Midland started the match with with a 4-0 run in the opening set and never looked back. They built their lead to as many as eight points, 17-9, on their way to a 25-19 victory.
Set two saw a 3-0 run to start. The blue and red-clad Warriors of William Jessup responded from the early hole this time, rebounding with a run of their own, tying the set at 7-7. An 8-3 run by the orange and blue Warriors put the game out of reach. Midland would close out set two with a 25-20 score.
The third set didn’t begin with a Midland run right away. After trading points up to a 4-4 tie, Midland then went on what’s becoming their trademark early-set run. They rattled off five unanswered to make 9-5. A run of 4-0 stretched their lead to 16-11. The WJU Warriors could never find any traction as Midland closed out the match with a 25-17 set three win.
Individually, the Warriors were led by Taliyah Flores and Abbey Ringler on the attack. Flores had 11 kills while Ringler led the way with an even dozen. Hope Leimbach orchestrated the offense with 38 assists.
As a team Midland hit .236 for the match with 41 kills on 106 attempts (16 errors).
The defensive effort was headed up by Flores and Leimbach. Each had 14 digs while libero Delanie Vallinch added 11 of her own.
At the net, it was Ringler and others setting up the first wall. She had a hand in 6 of the Warriors' 10 total blocks.
Midland 3, Columbia 0
Play-by-play statistics were unavailable for the Warriors’ final match at the neutral site complex. Piecing together the match from social media posts saw Midland trail Columbia early.
Flores had a kill down the line to draw within a point, 9-8, in the first before Cortlyn Schaefer blocked the Cougars’ attack minutes later to give the Warriors the momentum and a 14-12 lead. The teams traded runs which were halted by timely timeouts before Midland won the opener, 25-21.
In the second, Columbia raced out to an 8-3 lead, forcing a timeout by the Warriors.
The team regrouped and rallied back as blocks by Leimbach and Ringler put them up 20-18 late.
Lauryn Samuelson sealed the second set victory with a slam to make it 25-21.
Columbia and Midland went back and forth in the third. Midland had an early 4-3 lead only to see the Cougars come back and regain it.
After tying the game back up at 12-12, the Warriors managed to take a small lead and kept their foes at bay.
A kill by Schaefer gave them a 21-19 lead and moments later a kill by Flores completed the sweep, 25-20.
Flores paced the Warriors’ attack with 17 kills in the weekend finale. She was joined in double-figures by Ringler and Brooke Fredrickson who had 12 and 10 kills.
Leimbach organized the offense with assists on 46 of the 50 Midland kills. As a team, they hit .248 for the three-set match.
Defensively, Delanie Vallinch set a new season-high with 21 digs. Flores added 10 while Fredrickson, Leimbach, and Maggie Sempeck were all one dig shy of double digits with 9.
Midland's schedule won't be any easier as it heads into GPAC play, traveling to No. 6 Concordia Wednesday to begin conference play. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.