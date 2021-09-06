Warriors wrap up non-conference slate undefeated

The third set didn’t begin with a Midland run right away. After trading points up to a 4-4 tie, Midland then went on what’s becoming their trademark early-set run. They rattled off five unanswered to make 9-5. A run of 4-0 stretched their lead to 16-11. The WJU Warriors could never find any traction as Midland closed out the match with a 25-17 set three win.

Individually, the Warriors were led by Taliyah Flores and Abbey Ringler on the attack. Flores had 11 kills while Ringler led the way with an even dozen. Hope Leimbach orchestrated the offense with 38 assists.

As a team Midland hit .236 for the match with 41 kills on 106 attempts (16 errors).

The defensive effort was headed up by Flores and Leimbach. Each had 14 digs while libero Delanie Vallinch added 11 of her own.

At the net, it was Ringler and others setting up the first wall. She had a hand in 6 of the Warriors' 10 total blocks.

Midland 3, Columbia 0

Play-by-play statistics were unavailable for the Warriors’ final match at the neutral site complex. Piecing together the match from social media posts saw Midland trail Columbia early.