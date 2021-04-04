Warriors wrap up season at Concordia

The Midland men’s soccer team took to the pitch for the last time this spring against GPAC foe Concordia on Friday, losing 4-2.

The Bulldogs would come out of the gates firing as they were able to score the first goal of the game at 5:46 to make it a 1-0 game.

The rest of the first half would be a lot of back and forth play with both teams being assessed six fouls in the half.

Midland would go into halftime with only one shot compared to Concordia's four (one including the goal).

To start the second half, Midland was able to get a shot off as Concordia’s goalie was not able to hold onto the ball, Liam Brandso would take advantage of the loose ball to one into the back of the net tying the game at 1.

Guulherme Alencar pushed Midland in front 2-1 with a down field pass to an unmarked Thomas Crawford, who capitalized for the goal.

Moments later Concordia would tie the game back up at 2 scoring a goal of their own. Not even five minutes apart the Bulldogs added two more goals sealing the win, 4-2.