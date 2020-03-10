Warriors wrap up season at MCH tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hockey season came to a close for the men of Midland University over the weekend they fell in the semifinals of the Midwest Collegiate Hockey (MCH) League Tournament in St. Louis, Missouri. The Warriors earned their way to the semifinals with a 4-0 win over Waldorf University on Friday but fell to Illinois State University 2-1 on Saturday.
The Warriors finish the year with a 14-18 record.
Against Waldorf, the Warriors scored a pair of goals in the 2nd and the 3rd periods to advance in the bracket. Tanner Mros scored on a charge to the net to put MU up at the 6:11 mark of the 2nd. Kean Kontor assisted on the eventual game-winning goal.
Just past the midway point of the period Hamish Campbell scored on the left side of the net.
During the third Midland came out firing and scored quickly as Jesse Stepp pushed a shot past the goalie in the first two minutes. Ryan Conybear and Tyler Kupka assisted on the goal.
Penalties would mount for both teams in final 20 with a combined 44 minutes handed out. The Warriors would take advantage of one of those power play attempts as Colton Jones scored on a Luke Sanko assisted shot with 5:01 to play.
Tymen Edelkoort was solid in between the pipes for Midland. He earned the 18 save shutout.
In the semifinals the Warriors met Illinois State. The Warriors and Redbirds met in a two-game series in November in Bloomington where the home team came away with two wins.
Saturday's game saw the Redbirds jump out to a 2-0 lead before the first intermission and despite getting good looks, the Warriors were held in check most of the night. The lone goal for Midland came in the third period as Sanko scored on a Conybear assist.
Edelkoort picked up 16 saves but was saddled with the loss in net.