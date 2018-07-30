Midland University has hired Grant Watley as its new head coach of cross country and track and field the school announced Monday evening.
Watley was previously the head coach of cross country, associate head track and field coach, and recruiting coordinator for the University of Sioux Falls from 2012-17.
In addition to his coaching influence, Watley worked as an adjunct instructor of business and entrepreneurship at the university. He also established a running specialty store, 605 Running Co.
“We’re excited to welcome Grant into the Midland Athletics family,” said Dave Gillespie, Midland University director of athletics. “He is the perfect person to lead and build championship cross country and track and field athletes.”
A native of Lincoln, Watley comes to Midland with more than a decade of coaching experience, as well as a decorated history of academic excellence. Watley received his bachelor of science in health and fitness, with a minor in coaching from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2009. He earned his master of sports science with a concentration in coaching from the United States Sports Academy in 2011.
Watley coached his alma mater, Lincoln Lutheran High School, for five years and won a Class C boys state title in 2008. He served as a volunteer assistant cross country and track and field coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2010-12.
Through his coaching career, Watley has had 59 all-conference performers, 10 NCAA national qualifiers and four NCAA All-Americans.
Watley’s impressive accomplishments also include recognition as a USA Track and Field Level One Coach, Road Runners Club of America Level 1 Certified Coach, USTFCCCA Track and Field Technical Certification, USTFCCCA Track and Field Program Management Certification, and USTFCCCA Track and Field Coaching Certification.