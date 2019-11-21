WAYNE — Not even an ankle injury couldn’t prevent Tyler Thomsen from repeating as a All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division first-team pick.
Thomsen, a Fremont Bergan graduate, was one of four Wayne State College players to capture All-NSIC honors, the league office announced Wednesday night.
Thomsen was joined on the first team by Wildcats’ senior defensive end Jacob Protman. Senior kicker Ethan Knudson and sophomore center Ryan Kennedy were both named All-NSIC South Division honorable mention selections.
Thomsen, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior linebacker, missed three and a half games due to an ankle injury, but he still ranked second on the team in total tackles with 64 — an average of 8 per game. Thomsen recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, broke up two passes and recovered a fumble.
The Fremont native recorded 13 tackles in back -to-back games against the University of Mary and third-ranked Minnesota State.
As a junior, Thomsen led the NSIC in total tackles (120) and earned numerous postseason honors, including being named a third-team All-American by the Don Hansen Football Gazette.
The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 record, including 2-5 in the NCIS South Division.